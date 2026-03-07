Editor's Review Residents in several parts of Nairobi are experiencing water supply disruptions after heavy rains and flooding damaged supply lines across the city.

Residents in several parts of Nairobi are experiencing water supply disruptions after heavy rains and flooding damaged supply lines across the city.

In a statement on Saturday, March 7, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company said the intense rainfall recorded overnight caused flooding that interfered with several water pipelines, affecting supply in multiple estates across the capital.

"Nairobi Water wishes to notify its customers that the heavy rains from last night and consequent flooding have damaged several water distribution lines, affecting water supply to the following areas," the statement read.

The company explained that the damage occurred in several distribution lines, including the Outering Road pipeline at the Nairobi River crossing, the Eastleigh to Kiambiu pipeline, the Korogocho to Dandora pipeline, and the Brookeside Drive distribution line along Lower Kabete.

According to the notice, the Outering Road pipeline crossing the Nairobi River has disrupted supply to Buruburu Phase 1 and 2, Kariobangi South and North, Dandora 1 and parts of Mathare 2.

The company further stated that the Eastleigh to Kiambiu pipeline has affected supply in Eastleigh Section 3, Kiambiu, Jerusalem, Uhuru, Jericho, Ofafa and Harambee estates, while the Korogocho to Dandora pipeline disruption has impacted Korogocho, parts of Dandora 1 and Kariobangi North.

Additionally, damage to the Brookeside Drive distribution line between Lower Kabete and Matundu Close junction has interfered with water supply in Lower Kabete Lane and Lower Kabete Road from the junction of Lower Kabete Lane down to Karuna and Brookeside Drive.

The company said technical teams had already been mobilized to assess the damage and begin repair work in the affected locations.

The utility further indicated that flushing units, mobile workshops and cranes had been deployed to support the repair operations, while teams were also monitoring river crossings to prevent additional damage to the infrastructure.

It also noted that some repair works were ongoing while others would begin immediately after full assessments were completed.

In addition, engineers are working to unclog debris at the Mwagu Intake, which is currently affecting water treatment operations at the Ngethu Water Treatment Plant.

"Any inconvenience is regretted and we ask for your patience as the team works to restore normal water supply," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has deployed its technicians to work on a major substation affected by the heavy rains.

The downpour caused flooding at the utility firm’s South C Substation after part of the boundary wall collapsed.

Consequently, power transmission was disrupted in many areas, among them South B and South C.

Other affected areas included Nairobi West, Madaraka Estate, Strathmore, Dam Estate, Langata, Wilson Airport, Carnivore, Kenyatta Market, Ngumo Estate, Industrial Area, Uhuru Gardens, and surrounding neighborhoods.

"Kenya Power extends its deepest sympathies to all the families and communities affected by the heavy rains that swept across Nairobi and its environs on Friday night," the company said.

Kenya Power assured the affected areas that restoration of power supply was underway as engineers were on site to remedy the situation.

According to the company, power supply equipment was affected by the flooding.

Among the technicians’ initiatives on the ground was the assessment of the damage caused before embarking on repairs.

Meanwhile, the company said other areas would be connected to adjacent power stations during the course of the repairs.

"Our engineers are already on site, carefully assessing the damage to electrical equipment and working tirelessly to carry out the necessary tests and repairs. Where possible, we are switching some customers to adjacent substations to ease the impact.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding. Kindly report any power incidences via *977#," Kenya Power said.