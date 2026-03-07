Editor's Review The National Police Service (NPS) has issued an update on the devastating floods that hit parts of Nairobi on Friday night.

The National Police Service (NPS) has issued an update on the devastating floods that hit parts of Nairobi on Friday night, March 6.

In a statement on Saturday, March 7, the police said the heavy overnight rainfall triggered widespread flooding that disrupted transport, destroyed property, and displaced residents in several neighbourhoods.

According to the police, rescue teams were immediately mobilized to respond to the crisis as reports of flooding and distress calls emerged from multiple areas.

"The National Police Service wishes to update the public on the ongoing search and rescue operations following the heavy overnight rainfall, which has caused widespread flooding and disruption across various parts of Nairobi," the statement read.

NPS confirmed that the flooding has already claimed dozens of lives while causing significant destruction and forcing many residents from their homes.

"The torrential rains have led to significant flooding, unfortunately resulting in 23 fatalities so far, the destruction of property, road closures, and the displacement of residents," the statement added.

Police further revealed that the floods have heavily affected several residential estates and informal settlements, with rescue teams concentrating their efforts in the hardest-hit areas.

Authorities also warned motorists about major roads that have been affected by flooding and congestion following the heavy downpour.

"The most affected areas include Mukuru, Kibra, Mathare, Huruma, South B and C, Pipeline/Embakasi, Roysambu, Kahawa West, Githurai, and parts of Westlands.

"Additionally, sections of Uhuru Highway, Mombasa Road, the Thika Superhighway, Jogoo Road, Enterprise Road, and Lang'ata Road have also been affected," the statement added.

Emergency responders, including police officers and other agencies, were deployed overnight to assist residents trapped by rising waters and to coordinate rescue operations.

"In response to the emergency, the National Police Service, working collaboratively with other stakeholders, moved swiftly to conduct overnight search and rescue operations," the statement further read.

NPS said the rescue teams have already managed to pull several people to safety from flooded areas across the city.

"We are pleased to report that 29 people were successfully rescued from various locations and are receiving the necessary support," the statement noted.

Aas the situation continues to unfold, the police emphasized that rescue teams remain on the ground responding to emergencies and monitoring the situation closely.

"The response teams remain fully deployed, actively responding to distress calls and continuing with search and rescue missions. We are monitoring the situation closely and are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Kenyans, residents, and visitors," the statement concluded.

At the same time, the Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to persist across Nairobi and several neighbouring counties over the next 24 hours.

In an update, the weather agency cautioned that soils across much of the region are already saturated following recent downpours.

According to the forecast, Nairobi County is expected to experience widespread moderate to heavy showers, with rainfall totals ranging between 20 and 60 millimetres across most areas.

Some locations could record isolated intense rainfall of up to 80-100 millimetres, particularly in parts of Kibra, Dagoretti North and South, Embakasi, Makadara, Kamukunji, Roysambu, Westlands, Lang’ata, and Mathare.

The meteorological department warned that the highest flood risk remains in low-lying urban areas, where drainage systems may be overwhelmed by heavy downpours.

Neighbouring counties are also expected to experience significant rainfall.

In Kajiado County, forecasters predict scattered to widespread heavy rainfall, with accumulations ranging between 40 and 100 millimetres in some areas.

The most affected regions are likely to be Kajiado North, West, and Central, where the agency said flash flooding and runoff risks are particularly elevated, especially in areas bordering Nairobi.

Meanwhile, parts of Kiambu County could receive 40 to over 80 millimetres of rain, particularly in Gatundu North and South, Thika Town, Juja, Ruiru, Limuru, Kikuyu, Githunguri, Kabete, and sections of Kiambu town.

Authorities warned that the heavy rainfall may trigger mudslides or landslides in steep or hilly terrain.

In Machakos County, including the Masinga area, rainfall amounts of 50 to more than 80 millimetres are expected in several sub-counties.

The affected regions may include Masinga, Mavoko, Kathiani, Machakos Town, Matungulu, Yatta, and Kangundo.