The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to persist across Nairobi and several neighbouring counties over the next 24 hours.

In an update on Saturday, March 7, the weather agency cautioned that soils across much of the region are already saturated following recent downpours.

According to the forecast, Nairobi County is expected to experience widespread moderate to heavy showers, with rainfall totals ranging between 20 and 60 millimetres across most areas.

Some locations could record isolated intense rainfall of up to 80-100 millimetres, particularly in parts of Kibra, Dagoretti North and South, Embakasi, Makadara, Kamukunji, Roysambu, Westlands, Lang’ata, and Mathare.

The meteorological department warned that the highest flood risk remains in low-lying urban areas, where drainage systems may be overwhelmed by heavy downpours.

Neighbouring counties are also expected to experience significant rainfall.

In Kajiado County, forecasters predict scattered to widespread heavy rainfall, with accumulations ranging between 40 and 100 millimetres in some areas.

The most affected regions are likely to be Kajiado North, West, and Central, where the agency said flash flooding and runoff risks are particularly elevated, especially in areas bordering Nairobi.

Meanwhile, parts of Kiambu County could receive 40 to over 80 millimetres of rain, particularly in Gatundu North and South, Thika Town, Juja, Ruiru, Limuru, Kikuyu, Githunguri, Kabete, and sections of Kiambu town.

Authorities warned that the heavy rainfall may trigger mudslides or landslides in steep or hilly terrain.

In Machakos County, including the Masinga area, rainfall amounts of 50 to more than 80 millimetres are expected in several sub-counties.

The affected regions may include Masinga, Mavoko, Kathiani, Machakos Town, Matungulu, Yatta, and Kangundo.

The weather department warned that flash flooding could occur in river catchment areas and low-lying zones.

The agency highlighted several immediate risks associated with the continued rainfall, including flash and urban flooding in low-lying areas, slippery roads that could increase the likelihood of accidents, reduced visibility for motorists, and rising river levels that could lead to flooding or landslides in hilly regions.

Residents have been urged to take precautionary measures during the rainy period.

The department advised motorists and pedestrians to avoid flooded roads, warning that water levels can rise quickly and become dangerous.

It also cautioned people to stay away from steep slopes during heavy rainfall, where landslides are more likely to occur.

Additionally, households were advised to boil or treat drinking water to prevent waterborne diseases and to remain indoors during thunderstorms whenever possible.

Elsewhere, residents in several parts of Nairobi are experiencing water supply disruptions after heavy rains and flooding damaged supply lines across the city.

In a statement, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company said the intense rainfall recorded overnight caused flooding that interfered with several water pipelines, affecting supply in multiple estates across the capital.

"Nairobi Water wishes to notify its customers that the heavy rains from last night and consequent flooding have damaged several water distribution lines, affecting water supply to the following areas," the statement read.

The company explained that the damage occurred in several distribution lines, including the Outering Road pipeline at the Nairobi River crossing, the Eastleigh to Kiambiu pipeline, the Korogocho to Dandora pipeline, and the Brookeside Drive distribution line along Lower Kabete.

According to the notice, the Outering Road pipeline crossing the Nairobi River has disrupted supply to Buruburu Phase 1 and 2, Kariobangi South and North, Dandora 1 and parts of Mathare 2.

The company further stated that the Eastleigh to Kiambiu pipeline has affected supply in Eastleigh Section 3, Kiambiu, Jerusalem, Uhuru, Jericho, Ofafa and Harambee estates, while the Korogocho to Dandora pipeline disruption has impacted Korogocho, parts of Dandora 1 and Kariobangi North.

Additionally, damage to the Brookeside Drive distribution line between Lower Kabete and Matundu Close junction has interfered with water supply in Lower Kabete Lane and Lower Kabete Road from the junction of Lower Kabete Lane down to Karuna and Brookeside Drive.

The company said technical teams had already been mobilized to assess the damage and begin repair work in the affected locations.

The utility further indicated that flushing units, mobile workshops and cranes had been deployed to support the repair operations, while teams were also monitoring river crossings to prevent additional damage to the infrastructure.

It also noted that some repair works were ongoing while others would begin immediately after full assessments were completed.