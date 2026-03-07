Editor's Review President William Ruto has issued a statement following devastating floods in Nairobi that have left more than 20 people dead while displacing families and destroying homes and property.

President William Ruto has issued a statement following devastating floods in Nairobi that have left more than 20 people dead while displacing families and destroying homes and property across several parts of the city.

In a statement on Saturday, March 7, Ruto acknowledged the impact of the floods, noting that the situation has brought suffering to many households.

"The ongoing flooding in parts of Nairobi and several other areas of our country has caused immense distress to many families, resulting in the tragic loss of lives, displacement of residents, and damage to homes, property, and livelihoods," he said.

Ruto conveyed his sympathies to families mourning loved ones and those whose lives have been disrupted by the disaster.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with all those whose lives have been disrupted by this disaster," he added.

Ruto assured affected residents that the national government is standing with them and taking urgent steps to reduce the impact of the flooding.

"The Government stands in solidarity with every citizen affected, and we are acting swiftly to alleviate further suffering and safeguard lives," he stated.

To enhance ongoing rescue efforts, Ruto announced the deployment of a coordinated emergency response team bringing together several security and disaster response agencies.

"To strengthen ongoing rescue and relief operations, I have directed the immediate deployment of a multi-agency emergency response team led by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, working closely with the Kenya Defence Forces and other emergency response agencies. This team will coordinate rescue efforts, support affected communities, and ensure that those in danger are moved to safer locations," he further said.

The government has also moved to provide immediate relief to affected households through the release of food supplies from national reserves.

"I have also ordered that relief food from our national strategic reserves be immediately released and distributed to families affected by the floods," he assured.

Ruto further directed that victims receiving treatment in public hospitals will not be required to pay medical bills related to the flooding.

"In addition, the Government will meet the hospital bills of those injured or affected by the flooding and currently receiving treatment in public health facilities. Emergency humanitarian support will also be extended to families facing displacement and hardship during this period," he announced.

Ruto added that the national government is collaborating with county administrations to ensure coordinated relief and response measures.

"The national government is working closely with the Nairobi City County Government and other county administrations to ensure a coordinated response that prioritises the safety and wellbeing of our citizens," he stated.

Ruto noted that the flooding crisis has highlighted the need for long-term urban planning solutions to address recurring flood disasters.

He pointed to the government’s ongoing river restoration and urban drainage initiatives as key components of efforts to reduce future flooding risks in the capital.

"At the same time, we recognise that these floods once again highlight the urgent need for lasting solutions to the perennial challenge of flooding in our urban areas.

"The ongoing Nairobi River Regeneration Programme remains a critical part of our long-term strategy to restore river ecosystems, improve drainage systems, and reduce the risks associated with flooding within the city. These efforts will be strengthened and accelerated as part of our commitment to protecting lives, property, and the environment," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to persist across Nairobi and several neighbouring counties over the next 24 hours.

In an update, the weather agency cautioned that soils across much of the region are already saturated following recent downpours.

According to the forecast, Nairobi County is expected to experience widespread moderate to heavy showers, with rainfall totals ranging between 20 and 60 millimetres across most areas.

Some locations could record isolated intense rainfall of up to 80-100 millimetres, particularly in parts of Kibra, Dagoretti North and South, Embakasi, Makadara, Kamukunji, Roysambu, Westlands, Lang’ata, and Mathare.

The meteorological department warned that the highest flood risk remains in low-lying urban areas, where drainage systems may be overwhelmed by heavy downpours.

Neighbouring counties are also expected to experience significant rainfall.

In Kajiado County, forecasters predict scattered to widespread heavy rainfall, with accumulations ranging between 40 and 100 millimetres in some areas.

The most affected regions are likely to be Kajiado North, West, and Central, where the agency said flash flooding and runoff risks are particularly elevated, especially in areas bordering Nairobi.

Meanwhile, parts of Kiambu County could receive 40 to over 80 millimetres of rain, particularly in Gatundu North and South, Thika Town, Juja, Ruiru, Limuru, Kikuyu, Githunguri, Kabete, and sections of Kiambu town.

Authorities warned that the heavy rainfall may trigger mudslides or landslides in steep or hilly terrain.

In Machakos County, including the Masinga area, rainfall amounts of 50 to more than 80 millimetres are expected in several sub-counties.

The affected regions may include Masinga, Mavoko, Kathiani, Machakos Town, Matungulu, Yatta, and Kangundo.