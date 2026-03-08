Editor's Review Former Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Anne Amadi, has been sworn in as a Judge of the First Instance Division of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ).

Amadi took the oath of office on Saturday, March 7, formally joining the regional court that serves the East African Community (EAC).

In an update, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo congratulated Amadi on her new role and expressed confidence that her experience would contribute to strengthening justice systems within the region.

He praised her appointment and acknowledged the significance of her new position at the regional court.

"Congratulations, Hon. Anne Amadi, on your swearing-in as a Judge of the First Instance Division of the East African Court of Justice.

"As you take up this important regional responsibility, your experience and integrity will undoubtedly enrich the work of the Court and strengthen the pursuit of justice across the East African Community," he said.

Meanwhile, the current Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Winfridah Mokaya, also congratulated Amadi on her appointment, wishing her success as she begins her new responsibilities at the regional judicial body.

"Congratulations Hon. Justice Anne Amadi on your appointment as Judge of the East African Court of Justice. Wishing you success in this important regional role," she stated.

This comes days after President William Ruto welcomed the appointment of Ambassador Monica Juma to two senior roles at the United Nations.

Juma was named as the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV).

Her appointment was sanctioned on Friday, March 6, by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Ruto noted that the appointment was a great feat to Juma, a diplomat and policy expert.

He observed that Juma had outdone herself locally, where she earned a place in the National Security Council, noting that the UN milestones were proof that she is skilled in diplomacy and other policy matters affecting the globe.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate Monica Juma on her appointment as the Executive Director of UNODC and Director General of UN Office in Vienna.

"Her stellar performance in the appointments bestowed upon her, with the most recent one being as my National Security Advisor and Secretary to the National Security Council, have been recognised beyond our borders," he said.

Ruto asserted that Juma has always observed professionalism in every role assigned to her, adding that her ethics and patriotism had paid off with recognition beyond the Kenyan borders.

He thanked Guterres for recognising Juma's know-how and reputation, and seeking to put them to use for the betterment of the globe.

"Juma has served our country with utmost professionalism and patriotism, given the best to all assignments tasked to her, which in return has earned her a place on the international stage. I thank Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres for appointing not just a Kenyan but a woman leader and for doing this especially in this month when we celebrate women’s achievements.

"Kenya is committed to multilateralism, and we look forward to our continued collaboration with the United Nations. Hongera Monica for this appointment, and Happy Women’s Day!" he added.