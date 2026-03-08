Editor's Review President William Ruto has taken aim at critics ahead of the presentation of a report on the 10-point agenda.

President William Ruto has taken aim at critics ahead of the presentation of a report on the 10-point agenda on Tuesday, March 10.

Speaking on Sunday, March 8, he urged those questioning its progress to attend the event and listen to the details of what his administration has achieved.

"On Tuesday, March 10, we welcome them, the naysayers and the noise makers, and those in between, to come and listen to us. We know where we want to take this country," he said.

Ruto noted those who have doubted the government’s performance will have an opportunity to hear directly about the outcomes of the agenda.

"We have executed the 10-point agenda, and we have a report to the members of our political parties and to the people of Kenya of what has been done, what has been achieved in devolution, what has been achieved in inclusion, what has been achieved in the fight against corruption, what has been achieved in making government effective, what has been achieved in making sure that we deal with the challenges that came with demonstrations and all the other issues," he added.

On his part, ODM leader Oburu Oginga defended the initiative, saying leaders who have reviewed the report have acknowledged significant progress in several areas.

"We have gone through that report with His Excellency the President. We have seen the progress. There is a lot of progress which has been made. And yet there are some people who are saying that 10-point agenda, there is zero performance in that agenda," he stated.

Oginga further criticized those dismissing the agenda’s outcomes without examining the report’s contents in detail.

"They don't take their time to go through the details of what is in the 10-point agenda and see what has been implemented and what has not been implemented," he added.

File image of President William Ruto and ODM leader Oburu Oginga

This comes over a month after Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga raised questions over the implementation of the 10-point agenda in the broad-based government.

In a statement dated Tuesday, February 3, she stated that only one out of the 10 key issues had been addressed: the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) through a nine-member panel.

Ruth noted that the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) Report was yet to be realised. One of the key issues was on election reforms.

"There was the aspect of an audit of the 2022 presidential election by experts, and a framework for reviewing boundary delimitations, which is yet to be achieved," the MP wrote.

Ruth argued that the compensation of the victims of police brutality, which was top on the agenda, was yet to be implemented.

‎"One of the ten points that was at the heart of the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga was entitled to peaceful assembly and compensation for all pending claims of rights victims.

"Why no single victim has been compensated can best be attributed to lack of political goodwill," the statement read in part.





Odinga poked holes in the time it took to compensate the victims. While she acknowledged the issues on whose mandate it was, she asked that the matter be dealt with urgently since the confusion had been resolved.





The Woman Rep further questioned whether President William Ruto was keen on creating the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and the Office of the Prime Minister.





While lauding the government's efforts to improve the lives of Kenyan youths through initiatives like the Nyota Programme, she argued that more could be done to ensure all Kenyans feel equal.

"We must interrogate inclusivity in budgetary allocations and public appointments, protect devolution, leadership, integrity and the end of opulence," she stated.

Ruth urged those parties in the broad-based government to ensure the interrogation and audit of the national debt.

Other concerns mentioned include the fight against corruption, the wastage of public resources, the protection of the people's sovereignty, respect for constitutionalism, the rule of law and respect for press freedom.