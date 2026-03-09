Editor's Review The Judiciary has announced an expansion of its court network across the country following a move by Chief Justice Martha Koome aimed at improving access to justice.

The Judiciary has announced an expansion of its court network across the country following a move by Chief Justice Martha Koome aimed at improving access to justice.

In a statement on Monday, March 9, the judiciary confirmed that Chief Justice Martha Koome had gazetted new Court of Appeal stations and Small Claims Courts to strengthen the country’s judicial infrastructure.

"The move is intended to enhance access to justice for citizens by bringing critical judicial services closer to the people and improving the efficiency of the courts.

"Chief Justice Martha Koome has gazetted additional new Court of Appeal stations as well as Small Claims Courts (SCC) in a bid to expand access to justice across the country," the statement read.

The judiciary explained that two new Court of Appeal stations have now been created in Kakamega and Meru, expanding the presence of the appellate court system in the country.

"The CJ established a Court of Appeal at Kakamega Law Courts and another at Meru, sitting at Nkubu Law Courts, bringing the total number of Court of Appeal stations to eight," the statement added.

Additionally, the Chief Justice has introduced a new administrative office to support appellate operations in the eastern region.

"Chief Justice Koome has also established a Court of Appeal Sub-Registry at the Embu Law Courts in line with the Court of Appeal (Organization and Administration) Act. The total number of Sub-Registries are now five," the statement continued.

The judiciary further clarified that several other Court of Appeal stations had already been operating across the country before the latest expansion.

"Other Court of Appeal stations include Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Nyeri, Kisumu and Eldoret, while Malindi, Garissa, Kisii and Busia, are the other Sub-Registries established earlier by the CJ," the statement further read.

File image of Martha Koome

According to the judiciary, the expansion of the appellate court network will reduce the burden on litigants who previously had to travel long distances to access appellate services.

"The establishment of additional Court of Appeal stations in the country is part of ongoing efforts to decentralize appellate services and enhance access to justice. The expansion is expected to reduce distances travelled by litigants, advocates and other court users to access courts. The move will also reduce costs for litigants seeking appellate justice, particularly in the Eastern and Western regions of the country," the statement noted.

At the same time, the judiciary expanded the Small Claims Court system by establishing several new courts across multiple counties.

"The Judiciary has scaled up the reach of the Small Claims Court in the country by establishing new courts in Maua, Mumias, Molo, Kapsabet, Ngong, Kenol, Kiambu, Mavoko, Makueni, Kilifi, Kikuyu, Vihiga, Homa Bay, Bungoma and Nyamira.

"The additional stations bring the total number of Small Claims Courts across the country to 55. This will significantly expand the availability of fast, affordable and simplified resolution of commercial and civil disputes involving relatively low monetary value," the statement read.

The judiciary said the expansion is expected to improve efficiency in the court system while ensuring faster resolution of cases.

"By increasing the number of appellate and small claims court stations, the Judiciary aims to ease case backlog, improve turnaround time and ensure that Kenyans can access justice more conveniently, within their local jurisdiction," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has signed into law the Judges' Retirement Benefits Bill, establishing a new retirement benefits framework for members of the Judiciary.

In a statement earlier Monday, Ruto said the new framework would enhance the independence of the courts while protecting judges after they leave office.

"The enactment of the Judges’ Retirement Benefits Act strengthens the Judiciary and reinforces its independence by guaranteeing retirement benefits and safeguarding security of tenure," he said.

Ruto noted that the law introduces a contributory retirement system in which both judges and the government will make regular contributions to a dedicated fund.

"The new law establishes a Judges’ Retirement Benefits Fund for judges appointed after the commencement of the Act, with judges contributing 7.5 per cent of their basic salary and the Government contributing 15 per cent," he added.

In addition to pension provisions, the law outlines several other benefits intended to recognise the demanding responsibilities associated with judicial service.

"It also provides additional benefits, including medical cover, diplomatic passports and access to government airport lounges, recognising the demanding nature of judicial service," he further said.