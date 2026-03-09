Editor's Review KMTC has issued a warning to prospective students over the circulation of fraudulent admission information on social media.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has issued a warning to prospective students over the circulation of fraudulent admission information on social media.

In a statement on Monday, March 9, the institution said an image circulating online claiming to show KMTC admission details is fake and misleading.

According to the college, fraudsters are using the fake document together with unofficial WhatsApp numbers to trick applicants into sending money in exchange for purported admission letters.

KMTC noted that it does not process admissions through WhatsApp, Gmail, or any unofficial communication channels.

The college urged applicants to remain vigilant and rely only on official government systems when applying or making payments related to admissions.

KMTC clarified that all applications must be submitted through the official portal managed by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS).

The college noted that the application window for the March 2026 intake will close on March 13, 2026.

Prospective students are required to log into the KUCCPS student portal to submit their applications.

Those experiencing difficulties with the process have been advised to visit any KMTC campus across the country where staff are available to provide assistance.

File image of KMTC CEO Kelly Oluoch

The institution also reminded applicants that all payments related to KMTC must be made digitally through the government’s eCitizen system using the Jiunge platform.

Under the process, applicants are required to first register on the Jiunge platform via its website or mobile app.

After creating an account, they must search for KMTC, enter their student registration number, and select the relevant fee type before completing the payment via M-Pesa.

Once the transaction is confirmed by entering the M-Pesa PIN, applicants can download their official payment receipt directly from the portal.

KMTC confirmed that cash payments are not accepted, warning that any individual asking for money outside the official digital system is likely a scammer.

This comes a week after KUCCPS reopened its portal for applications to diploma and certificate courses offered at KMTC for the March 2026 intake.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 3, KUCCPS said the application targets KCSE holders who have not been placed at KMTC, including those who applied in January 2026 but were unsuccessful.

"The application targets Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) holders who have not been placed at KMTC, including those who applied in January 2026 but were not placed," read the notice in part.

The new deadline for submitting applications is on Friday, March 13, 2026.

To apply, interested candidates should visit the KUCCPS website at www.kuccps.ac.ke, click on the students’ portal in the menu, and log in.

Once logged in, candidates should navigate to view KMTC Programmes and click on the Application tab.

They should then follow the application process as outlined on the placement portal.