Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has announced the establishment of a team to address challenges faced by teachers using the Mwalimu Comprehensive Medical Cover.

In a statement issued on Monday, March 9, Duale explained that the joint technical team would be drawn from the Teachers' Service Commission (TSC), Social Health Authority (SHA) and the Digital Health Agency.

The team will address key operational and data exchange issues that have undermined teachers' access to medical care.

The decision was reached after Duale held a consultative meeting with the TSC Acting CEO Eveleen Mitei, SHA Chairperson Abdi Mogamed, and SHA CEO Dr Mercy Mwangangi.

"We agreed to establish a joint technical team to define system integration architecture and data exchange protocols, alongside continuous beneficiary education to help teachers update their patient portal details and better understand their benefits," Duale stated.

Health CS Aden Duale during a meeting with TSC and SHA officials



The CS called on TSC to strengthen verification processes around frequent identity document update requests to improve data accuracy at source.

He assured that once the issues are resolved, teachers and their dependents will have access to a network of over 9,000 healthcare facilities nationwide.

Duale revealed that while the government targeted the transfer of 413,577 teachers to SHA under the Mwalimu Comprehensive Medical Cover, only 227,000 have been enrolled as of December 2025.

The Health Boss confirmed that the 807,426 dependants of the teachers would also be covered under the new insurance scheme once the transition was complete.

Earlier, teachers' unions had raised concerns about the transition into the new medical scheme. The unions claimed that many teachers were either not registered or could not access healthcare.

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) had issued a seven-day strike notice to the government, citing severe issues with medical cover.

KUPPET revealed that 14 teachers had been detained in hospitals across the country because of unpaid bills.