Editor's Review President William Ruto on Thursday, March 12, made a surprise visit to the Kapsabet School for the Deaf following a tragic incident in which a septic tank collapsed.

President William Ruto on Thursday, March 12, made a surprise visit to the Kapsabet School for the Deaf following a tragic incident in which a septic tank collapsed, leading to the death of a student and injuries to several others.

He toured the institution alongside Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and Tinderet MP Julius Melly to assess the situation and console the school community after the accident.

According to authorities, one learner was confirmed dead while ten others sustained injuries after they fell into the septic tank within the school compound.

The injured students were rushed to the Kapsabet County Referral Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

During his visit, Ruto expressed sympathy to the school community and acknowledged the challenges the institution faces, pledging government support to help rebuild the school.

"We have had the opportunity to look at your school, and I know you need some support. Because I have come here, I will leave Ksh5 million for reconstruction activities," he said.

File image of rescue efforts at the Kapsabet School for the Deaf

This comes months after tragedy struck Queen of Angels School in Turbo, Uasin Gishu County, after a pit latrine collapsed, killing three pupils.

Confirming the incident, Tapsagoi Ward MCA Nicolas Bitok said that all the bodies had been retrieved and taken to the mortuary.

"This morning, we received deeply saddening news from our school, Queen of Angels, where a latrine suddenly collapsed, trapping three children inside.

"Tragically, the children were retrieved from the debris but had already lost their lives. Their bodies have been taken to the mortuary," he said.

Bitok noted that heavy rains may have played a role in weakening the structure of the latrine, as the area had experienced intense downpours for over a week.

"This heartbreaking incident occurred after heavy rains had been pounding the area for over a week, which may have weakened the structure of the latrine.

"It is also possible that the facility had been in use for a long time without maintenance, which contributed to its collapse," he added.

Bitok insisted that the incident was an accident and sent his condolences to the affected parents and the school fraternity.

"We believe this was an accident. There are no words strong enough to express our sorrow. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the parents of the deceased children, our ward, and the county at large," he concluded.