Editor's Review The Tribunal settled to deliver judgment on the case in two weeks.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has set a date for when it will issue its judgment on the validity of Senator Edwin Sifuna's removal as ODM Secretary General.

Speaking on Thursday, March 12, the PPDT Vice Chair Gad Gathu announced that the judgment on the matter would be delivered on March 26.

Gathu decided after hearing submissions from Sifuna's lawyer and the representatives of ODM and the Registrar of Political Parties.

"We will deliberate on this matter and give a judgment on March 26 at 2.30 pm. That is the earliest available date taking into account the tribunal's workload," he stated.

The legal teams representing the claimant and the respondent requested that the judgment be made as early as possible, as it was a matter of urgency.

A file image of PPDT Vice Chair Gad Gathu

Sifuna, through his lawyers, argued that the decision by the National Delegates Council was irretrievably flawed and asked the Tribunal to declare it null and void.

The Nairobi Senator also asked the court to reward him with the costs of the petition.

Representing ODM, Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang' argued that the decision to remove Sifuna from office was not final but a process in the undertaking.

"This process is continuous until the National Delegates Convention, which has the power to elect. That is why the Deputy SG is in an acting capacity," he explained.

On the other hand, the Register of Political Parties argued that it had been prematurely taken to court since under Section 40 of the Political Parties Act, it had not made any decisions that would warrant it to be dragged to court.

Sifuna has continued to maintain that he is still the legitimate Secretary General of the ODM party, dismissing Catherine Omanyo's appointment in an acting capacity.

ODM Leader Senator Oburu Odinga maintained that the party needed to uphold its values and that those speaking using a different voice needed to be punished.

Sifuna's wrangles in ODM began when he declared that he would not support President William Ruto in 2027.