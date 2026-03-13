Editor's Review The Social Health Authority (SHA) has issued a notice reminding employers of their responsibility to deduct and remit employee health contributions on time.

In a statement on Thursday, March 12, the authority noted that employers are required by law to submit employee contributions within a specific timeline to ensure workers continue benefiting from health services under the national scheme.

"The Social Health Authority (SHA) reminds all employers of their legal obligation to deduct and remit employee contributions on or before the 9th day of the following month to ensure continued access to services," the statement read.

SHA further called on employees to actively monitor their accounts and verify that their employers are fulfilling this obligation.

"Employees are also encouraged to regularly check their SHA status and confirm that deductions made by their employer have been received and reflected in their statement," the statement added.

To make it easier for members to confirm their contribution status, the authority provided several platforms through which individuals can access their records and report any irregularities.

"You can check your status through: profile under the Afyayangu portal www.afyayangu.go.ke, Afyayangu app, dial *147# or [email protected]. If you notice that your contributions have not been deducted, remitted, or updated on time, report immediately," the statement concluded.

This comes days after SHA issued a notice to stakeholders following a major system failure that disrupted its digital services.

In a statement on Monday, March 2, the authority confirmed that the outage had affected critical operations linked to healthcare service delivery across contracted facilities.

"This is to formally notify you of a service interruption and downtime affecting the Digital Health Agency's services, which are critical to the Social Health Authority (SHA) operations. We have received notification from our service provider, Digital Health Agency, indicating a major incident leading to significant system unavailability," the statement read.

SHA explained that the interruption stemmed from a critical system failure that occurred on Sunday, March 1, affecting essential services.

"Following a critical system failure on 1st March 2026, the SHA digital platform has experienced downtime. This outage has interrupted essential healthcare service delivery across contracted healthcare facilities, specifically affecting pre-authorization processes," the statement added.

SHA acknowledged the inconvenience caused to healthcare providers and patients, apologizing for the disruption to routine operations and patient care.

"We understand the critical nature of these services for your daily operations and patient care, and we sincerely apologize for the significant inconvenience and disruption this is causing," the statement further read.