Editor's Review Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa described the two as close friends whose deaths had deeply affected him and the wider community.

Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa has mourned the deaths of two teachers, Liam Mugendi and Erick Muchangi, who lost their lives in a road accident.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 2, Mugaa described the two as close friends whose deaths had deeply affected him and the wider community.

"My heart aches as our community mourns the sudden loss of Teacher Liam Mugendi and Teacher Erick Muchangi. They were both my close friends and students of life, and it is especially painful to lose such young lives full of promise," he said.

Mugaa extended his sympathies to the families, friends, and colleagues of the two teachers, offering special comfort to their parents as they come to terms with the tragedy.

"To the parents, friends, and colleagues of Liam Mugendi and Erick Muchangi, please accept my sincere condolences. To the parents, especially, may the Lord strengthen and comfort you in this difficult time. You are all in my thoughts and prayers as you navigate this painful loss," he added.

File image of the deceased teachers, Liam Mugendi and Erick Muchangi

This comes days after Gilgil MP Martha Wangari paid a tribute to a Form Four student who died during the tragic fire incident at Utumishi Girls' Senior School.

In a statement on Friday, May 29, the MP mourned the death of Cecilia Wanjiku, describing her as a brilliant and selfless learner whose future held immense promise.

"Today, we mourn the painful loss of Cecilia Wanjiku, a Form Four student from Kambi Somali, one of our bright National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) scholars whose future carried so much promise," she wrote.

Wangari described Cecilia as an outstanding academic performer who excelled throughout her education journey and remained among the top students in sciences.

"Cecilia scored an impressive 399 marks in her KCPE examinations at Gilgil Highway Primary School before joining Karima Girls and later transferring to Utumishi Girls.

"She excelled in her studies and was the school’s best student in Sciences, consistently maintaining top grades, with her lowest mean grade being a B+," she added.

Wangari further revealed that Cecilia had recently been selected to represent the school in an upcoming biology contest, crediting her teachers for supporting her academic growth.

According to the MP, Cecilia died while attempting to rescue fellow students during the fire incident, an act she termed courageous and heroic.

"According to fellow students, Cecilia sadly lost her life while courageously trying to save other students during the tragedy. Her bravery, brilliance, and selflessness will forever remain in our hearts and in the hearts of all whose lives she touched," she concluded.