Editor's Review The school has etched its name in Kenya’s history as the only institution to produce two of the country’s five presidents.

Kapsabet High School has etched its name in Kenya’s history as the only institution to produce two of the country’s five presidents: former Head of State Daniel Arap Moi and current President William Ruto.

Speaking on 1 March 2026 at Alliance High School during its centenary celebrations, Ruto highlighted this fact, in remarks that appeared to lightly poke fun at prominent figures who often emphasise they attended Alliance.

He narrated his education journey, stating that he started out at Wareng High School, then moved to Kapsabet High School, which he boasted of having produced two presidents, a feat Alliance hasn’t achieved.

“For those of us who were not privileged to be at Alliance, we went to other very great institutions. Just for good record, I was student number 616 at Wareng High School. A school that I am very proud of. And then I joined Kapsabet Boys' High School, where I was student number 5065, one of the greatest institutions in the Republic of Kenya.

"To set the record straight, Alliance came into being in 1926, and Kapsabet Boys' High School came into being in 1925. Let me also tell you one more thing, of the five presidents of the Republic of Kenya, two of them are alumni of Kapsabet Boys' High School, but do we say?” Ruto said.

Exterior view of the Kapsabet Boys High School.

For context, former President Uhuru Kenyatta attended St. Mary’s School, Nairobi, while Mwai Kibaki went to Mang’u High School. The school attended by Jomo Kenyatta is not clearly documented.

President Ruto reflected on his time at Kapsabet and how the school shaped his leadership ambitions and outlook on life. He described the centenary occasion as deeply personal, calling it more than a commemoration of a historic institution; it was a homecoming to a place that helped shape his character, discipline, and dreams.

While at Kapsabet, Ruto was a resident of Cheruiyot Dormitory, Solai House, and recalled vivid memories of classrooms, laboratories, playgrounds, dormitories, and long walks across the campus that helped shape his character.

Reflecting on his journey, he quoted Steve Jobs: “You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. You have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future.” Ruto said many of the lessons that later guided his presidency began taking shape at Kapsabet, where he learned discipline, the value of hard work, and the courage to dream beyond circumstance.

Beyond producing presidents, Kapsabet High School has nurtured generations of influential leaders, professionals, and athletes.

Prominent alumni include the late Nicholas Biwott, former cabinet minister; Kipruto arap Kirwa, former Minister for Agriculture; Stephen Sang, Governor of Nandi County; Samson Cherargei, Senator for Nandi County; Julius Yego, world-class javelin athlete; Belio Kipsang, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education; and Chris Kiptoo, Principal Secretary at the National Treasury.

President Ruto encouraged students to value education and pursue their dreams, regardless of their backgrounds. He reminded them that, like many of them, he also came from humble beginnings and small towns whose names were not widely known.

Ruto said his time at Kapsabet High School helped shape his ambitions and gave direction to the dreams he carried as a young student, emphasising that the school can do the same for the next generation.

Ruto noted that education remains the most powerful equaliser in society and is central to the government’s national transformation agenda.