Editor's Review DCI detectives have arrested three suspects in connection with a robbery incident in Kuria East, Migori County, where a motorist was robbed of Ksh320,000 at gunpoint.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects in connection with a robbery incident in Kuria East, Migori County, where a motorist was robbed of Ksh320,000 at gunpoint.

In a statement on Sunday, March 15, DCI said the incident occurred on the night of March 14, 2026, while the victim was responding to a distress call.

“Detectives from DCI Kuria East, working jointly with officers from Kegonga Police Station, have arrested three suspects linked to a robbery with violence incident reported on the night of March 14, 2026.

“The incident occurred at about 2100 hours when the reportee was robbed at gunpoint along the Getrimba road while responding to a distress call from a friend,” the statement read.

The man was driving his Toyota Probox and was in the company of his wife and another female passenger when they were accosted by a gang of about seven men riding on three motorcycles.

File image of recovered items.

One of the attackers was armed with a rifle, which he pointed at the victim before the gang robbed him of Ksh320,000 that had been placed on the vehicle’s dashboard.

“During the confrontation, he managed to pull out the rifle’s magazine that had been pointed at him, momentarily disrupting the assailant before the gang fled the scene. The magazine, loaded with seven rounds of 7.62 × 39mm ammunition, was later handed over to police as evidence,” DCI stated.

Following the incident, detectives launched investigations and traced three suspects to Korumagucha Village, where they were arrested.

The three suspects were identified as Samuel Nyamohanga Chacha (40), Yusuf Marwa Mwita (24), and Muniko Samwel Mwita (44).

During the operation, the detectives recovered a motorcycle registration number KMGU 643Y, suspected to have been used in the robbery, a Samsung mobile phone, a hat, and a shoe believed to have been dropped during the suspects’ escape.

The officers also recovered Ksh36,000 suspected to be part of the stolen cash.

The three suspects are in police custody pending arraignment as investigations continue.

This comes days after police officers in Trans Nzoia County arrested three suspects linked to a violent robbery at the Kitale Bus Park area.

According to the DCI, the three suspects, who were on a motorcycle and armed with knives and pangas, accosted a man and robbed him of a mobile phone, a laptop, spanners, and a car control computer that had been packed in a black bag.

During the encounter, the victim sustained minor injuries to his face and hands.

Officers from Kitale Police Station launched an immediate response and intercepted the motorcycle at the Laini Moja area, where the rider, identified as Alex Inanga, was arrested.

Upon interrogation, the suspect led officers to the Mitume area, where his accomplices, John Ekai alias Steve and Richard Andaa alias Riche, were also arrested.