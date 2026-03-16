Editor's Review The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has threatened to direct doctors to down their tools following the arrest of 83-year-old Obstetrician Job Obwaka.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has threatened to direct doctors to down their tools following the arrest of 83-year-old Obstetrician Job Obwaka.

Speaking on Sunday, March 15, KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah demanded the immediate release of Dr. Obwaka.

Atellah said the union will ask members to go on strike from Monday if Obwaka is not released from police custody.

“Whoever arrested Dr. Obwaka has to make him be released before midnight, otherwise we are going to ask every doctor that you are not safe at your place of work and you must stand against injustice,” Atelah said.

Obwaka is among the four Nairobi Hospital Officials who were arrested under mysterious circumstances on Saturday.

Collage Photo of Dr. Job Obwaka.

Others who have been apprehended include: Nairobi Hospital Board Vice Chairperson Samson Kinyanjui, Valery Gaya, and former director Chris Bichage.

Obwaka was arrested at his parking bay at the NSSF building on Saturday morning and transferred to Muthaiga Police Station.

According to KMPDU, the 83-Year-Old is accused of falsifying the register of members, a responsibility the union claims falls under the mandate and custodianship of the Office of the Company Secretary.

The union also argued that Obwaka was not present when the alleged irregularities were said to have occurred.

“Even more concerning is the fact that authorities have reportedly refused to grant him cash bail, despite the alleged offence being bailable in law, citing unspecified instructions from above,” Atellah stated.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Nelson Havi has announced he will represent Obwaka in court on Monday, if he is arraigned.

“I will appear in Court on Monday for Dr. Job Obwaka, should he be arraigned in Court on the alleged trumped-up charges,” Havi stated.

“I call upon all members of the Brave New Bar to be in Court. Kenya must be governed by the rule of law.”