Editor's Review According to SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi, the authority has begun releasing the funds to settle verified claims submitted by healthcare facilities.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has announced the release of billions of shillings to healthcare providers across the country in settlement of approved medical claims.

In a notice dated Friday, March 13, SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi said the authority had begun releasing the funds to settle verified claims submitted by healthcare facilities.

She explained that the disbursement process had already started and would continue over several days to ensure proper processing.

"In our continued commitment to supporting our healthcare infrastructure, we are pleased to announce the release of Ksh11.1 billion towards the settlement of approved claims under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF). The disbursement of these funds has officially commenced today, Friday, 13th March 2026," she said.

Mwangangi clarified that the payments would not be released all at once but would instead follow a structured schedule.

"To ensure a systematic and efficient transfer of funds, these payments are being processed and released in scheduled batches. This disbursement cycle will continue throughout the coming week and is projected to be fully concluded by Thursday, 19th March 2026," she added.

Mwangangi reassured healthcare facilities that all approved claims under SHIF would be paid within the stated timeline.

"We wish to reassure all facilities that every successfully processed and approved SHIF claim will be settled within this period," she continued.

File image of SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi

Mwangangi also urged healthcare administrators to allow the payment cycle enough time to be completed, noting that the batch processing system and normal inter-bank procedures may take several days before funds reflect in accounts.

"To allow sufficient time for the batch processing and standard inter-bank clearing procedures to take effect, we kindly request that facility administrators allow the payment cycle to run its course. We advise facilities to wait until Thursday, 19th March 2026, before raising any inquiries regarding pending funds," she explained.

Mwangangi added that support teams would be ready to assist facilities that may still have outstanding payments after the scheduled disbursement period ends.

"Should any facility not receive payment for their approved claims by the conclusion of this cycle, our dedicated support teams will be readily available from Friday, 20th March 2026, to provide the necessary clarifications and assist with reconciliations," she concluded.

Meanwhile, SHA issued a notice reminding employers of their responsibility to deduct and remit employee health contributions on time.

In a statement, the authority noted that employers are required by law to submit employee contributions within a specific timeline to ensure workers continue benefiting from health services under the national scheme.

"The Social Health Authority (SHA) reminds all employers of their legal obligation to deduct and remit employee contributions on or before the 9th day of the following month to ensure continued access to services," the statement read.

SHA further called on employees to actively monitor their accounts and verify that their employers are fulfilling this obligation.

"Employees are also encouraged to regularly check their SHA status and confirm that deductions made by their employer have been received and reflected in their statement," the statement added.

To make it easier for members to confirm their contribution status, the authority provided several platforms through which individuals can access their records and report any irregularities.

"You can check your status through: profile under the Afyayangu portal www.afyayangu.go.ke, Afyayangu app, dial *147# or [email protected]. If you notice that your contributions have not been deducted, remitted, or updated on time, report immediately," the statement concluded.