Editor's Review According to the Ministry of Interior, the project forms part of the government's plan to strengthen healthcare services across the country.

The Ministry of Interior has provided an update on the progress of the Kisii Cancer Centre.

In an update on Monday, March 16, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the project forms part of the government's plan to strengthen healthcare services across the country.

Omollo noted that the government has also expanded financial support for cancer patients through the Social Health Authority, noting that the policy change is aimed at ensuring more Kenyans can access life-saving care without facing overwhelming medical bills.

"The Government remains committed to expanding access to cancer care across the country through both progressive policy and strategic health infrastructure.

"In line with this commitment, the Social Health Authority (SHA) has enhanced the oncology benefits package from Ksh550,000 to Ksh800,000 per patient, significantly easing the financial burden of treatment for many Kenyan families," he said.

File image of the Kisii Cancer Center

Omollo explained that the ongoing construction of the Kisii Cancer Centre will play a crucial role in bringing essential services closer to communities in the region.

"Complementing this policy support is the ongoing development of the Kisii Cancer Centre, a critical facility that will bring specialized cancer services closer to communities in Kisii and the wider South Nyanza region, advancing the goals of Universal Health Coverage (UHC)," he added.

File image of the Kisii Cancer Center

Omollo revealed that construction work on the facility is progressing steadily, with contractors currently focusing on the upper levels of the building.

He added that the project timeline remains on track as the government continues to push forward with the development.

"The project is currently at about 30% completion, with works progressing on the third floor, expected to run through mid-April. Construction of the Chemotherapy Centre block is scheduled to commence next week," he further said.

File image of the Kisii Cancer Center

According to Omollo, once operational, the Kisii Cancer Centre will be equipped with critical medical infrastructure designed to support uninterrupted cancer treatment and improve service delivery for patients.

"Once complete, the facility will also include essential support infrastructure such as a Medical Gases Plant Room, Generator Room and Boiler House, ensuring reliable and uninterrupted medical services for patients undergoing critical treatment," he continued.

File image of the Kisii Cancer Center

Omollo highlighted that the project reflects the role of the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration in supporting development initiatives that directly impact the welfare of citizens.

"Beyond healthcare delivery, the project demonstrates the broader role of the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration in supporting national development initiatives that safeguard public welfare," he concluded.

File image of the Kisii Cancer Center

This comes weeks after Omollo issued an update on the ongoing redevelopment of the Homa Bay Lake Victoria Gateway project.

In an update on Monday, February 23, he said the transformation of the Homa Bay lakefront marks a major shift from years of neglect, with Phase II of the project currently 70 per cent complete.

Omollo noted that the area had long remained idle before the State intervened to unlock its economic potential.

"A few years ago, the Homa Bay lakefront stood as a neglected swampland; underutilized, disconnected and largely forgotten. Today, it is being deliberately reclaimed and reimagined into a vibrant, integrated economic zone anchored on the redevelopment of the Homa Bay Pier," he said.

Omollo explained that the pier is being redesigned to serve as a modern transport and trade hub within the lake region.

"The project is transforming the pier into a modern feeder port and a strategic hub for Lake Victoria's blue economy, positioning Homa Bay as a critical node for trade, transport, tourism and livelihoods within the lake basin," he added.

Omollo outlined the infrastructure works currently underway at the site, further detailing additional facilities being installed to support operations and security at the port.

"Ongoing works include the construction of modern terminal buildings, warehouses supported by three power houses, a ferry waiting bay and a permanent Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) office.

"The phase also incorporates enhanced security and operational facilities, including a pedestrian security check booth and two 32-cubic-metre water storage tanks to support port operations and service delivery, with coordinated oversight from the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration to ensure secure, orderly and uninterrupted implementation," he continued.

Omollo noted that once completed, the facility will serve as a major entry point for the region, adding that the benefits of the upgraded facility will extend beyond Homa Bay County.

"Once fully commissioned, the redeveloped Homa Bay Pier will function as a critical regional gateway, significantly strengthening connectivity across the Lake Victoria basin.

"Beyond cross-border linkages within the lake region, the upgraded facility will serve as a strategic connector for counties along the lakeshore, supporting seamless movement of goods and people and catalyzing economic integration across at least four other lake-region counties including Migori, Kisumu, Siaya and Busia, underpinned by strengthened security coordination along lake transport corridors," he stated.