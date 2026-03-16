Editor's Review NYS has announced the start of its nationwide recruitment exercise, inviting young Kenyans to present themselves at designated centres across the country.

The National Youth Service (NYS) has announced the start of its nationwide recruitment exercise, inviting young Kenyans to present themselves at designated centres across the country.

In a notice on Monday, March 16, NYS confirmed that the recruitment process will take place simultaneously in all sub-counties for several days.

"The National Youth Service (NYS), nationwide recruitment exercise has officially kicked off today across all sub-counties, as earlier advertised. The exercise will run from 16th to 21st March 2026," the notice read.

NYS added that the programme offers young people a chance to serve the country while also gaining skills that can help them build sustainable careers after completing their service.

"Eligible young Kenyans are encouraged to turn up in large numbers at their respective sub-county recruitment centres and take advantage of this opportunity to serve the nation while gaining valuable skills, discipline, and training," the notice added.

File image of NYS officers

This comes months after Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geofrey Ruku has revealed plans to transform NYS into a commercially active entity.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 12, Ruku disclosed that the approval process of the regulations and registration of the company is currently underway.

"The National Youth Service (NYS) is in the process of establishing the National Youth Service Enterprises and Services Company to act as a commercial arm of the National Youth Service commercialization agenda.

"The approval process of the regulations and registration of the company is ongoing at the moment," he said.

Prior to that, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) launched a major operation targeting senior NYS officials suspected of embezzling public funds amounting to Ksh2 billion.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 7, the anti-graft agency conducted searches at the residences and offices of the implicated officers and their alleged proxies in a sweeping move to gather critical evidence.

The EACC confirmed the search was part of ongoing investigations into massive corruption at the NYS, particularly at its Gilgil Paramilitary Academy.

Among those targeted in the investigation are Nicholas J. Makokha, Deputy Commandant General in charge of Operations and Logistics, David Muthee Mbogo, Head of Supply Chain Management at the Gilgil Academy, and Joseph Maina Kagiri, the Camp Accountant at the same institution.

Also named in the probe are several individuals believed to be close associates or relatives of the main suspects, including Felista Wanjiru Wandugi and Winfred Cherotich Towett, both spouses of Mbogo, Elias Muthee, his brother and a director of Marvel Hotel, Naftali Kaberu, described as a proxy of Mbogo, and Florence Muthoni Karanja, Kaberu’s wife.