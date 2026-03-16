Editor's Review Karua responded to criticism suggesting that she played a similar role for Kibaki as Ruto did for Raila during the disputed 2007 general election.

People's Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua has defended her role in the government of former President Mwai Kibaki after an online user compared her political conduct during the 2007-2008 period to that of President William Ruto.

In a post on X on Monday, March 16, Karua responded to criticism suggesting that she played a similar role for Kibaki as Ruto did for Raila Odinga during the disputed 2007 general election.

Karua rejected the comparison, stating that although she strongly supported Kibaki, she did not participate in or support any electoral malpractice or violence.

"I was a staunch Kibaki supporter but did not aid or abet rigging or cause violence the way William Ruto did landing him at The Hague," she wrote.

Karua added that her role during the period was comparable to that of veteran lawyer and politician James Orengo in Raila's camp.

"I was what Orengo was to Raila Odinga - an agent," she stated.

File image of President William Ruto

Elsewhere, this comes over a month after Karua raised questions over the process that led to the appointment of the Acting CEO at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In a statement on Friday, February 6, Karua questioned why the commission chose to bypass the deputies of the former CEO in making the temporary appointment.

"Why would the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) bypass the two deputies of the former CEO in this appointment which is temporary? Is there something we are missing or is it mischief at play," she said.

In a statement a day earlier, on Thursday, February 5, IEBC announced the appointment of Moses Ledama Sunkuli as its Acting Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary.

IEBC chairman Erastus Edung Ethekon confirmed the leadership change and immediate effect of the appointment.

"The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) wishes to announce the appointment of Moses Ledama Sunkuli as the Acting Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary, effective immediately," the statement read.

IEBC explained that the decision was made after the exit of former CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan and highlighted Sunkuli’s background within the institution.

"This appointment follows the exit of the former Chief Executive Officer. Sunkuli, who currently serves as the Commission's Director of Electoral Operations, brings extensive experience and internal institutional knowledge to this role," the statement added.

IEBC explained that the appointment is temporary as the recruitment process for a substantive CEO gets underway.

"Sunkuli will serve in an acting capacity for a period of six (6) months or until the recruitment and appointment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer is finalized.

"The Commission is committed to fast-tracking the recruitment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer/Commission Secretary and ensuring a seamless transition, while maintaining the highest standards of excellence in service delivery to the Kenyan people," the statement concluded.