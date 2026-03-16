Editor's Review Dr Obwaka's lawyers had told the court that an ambulance was on standby to assist the medic.

The Nairobi Hospital deployed an ambulance to Milimani Court on Monday, March 16, after Dr Job Obwaka developed complications in court.

Dr Obwaka was presented in court by police officers who had arrested him at his place of work under unclear circumstances.

The Obstetrician, who also serves as the Chairperson of the Nairobi Hospital, was rushed into an ambulance by medical personnel.

The doctor appeared visibly weak and required the assistance of the ambulance staff to walk.

"He is not going anywhere from here. We will just do a little bit of monitoring, then we will see how he will be,' one of the doctors stated.

A file image of Dr Obwaka being assisted by medics to get into an ambulance to receive treatment.



Obwaka and other doctors with whom he was arrested were awaiting the Director of Public Prosecutions to process their charge sheets.

The other medics who had been arrested include Nairobi Hospital Board Vice Chair Samson Kinyanjui, former Chair Dr Chris Bichange and Board Director Valery Gaya.

The doctor's lawyers, Danstan Omari, Nelson Havi, and Charles Kanjama, lamented the delay by the DPP to process the charge sheet, stating that two of the doctors are elderly.

The counsels informed the court that an ambulance was on standby to attend to Dr Obwaka, whom they insisted should be treated with dignity.

The four doctors had already spent more than 48 hrs in police custody.

Preliminary reports indicate that the four were facing allegations of falsifying the hospital's member register and conflict of interest.

Earlier, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) demanded that the authorities clarify the circumstances surrounding Obwaka’s arrest and detention.

KMPDU also demanded that the due legal process be followed, including the granting of bail as provided for under Kenyan law.