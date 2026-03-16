Editor's Review The Kenya Red Cross has confirmed that it had deployed a rescue team on site.

Several people are feared trapped after a building collapsed on Monday, March 16, at Blue Estate in Shauri Moyo.

The Kenya Red Cross confirmed that the building which crumbled was among the structures being demolished for being constructed next to riparian land.

Those trapped under the debris were allegedly trying to harvest building materials from the buildings being demolished.

The Kenya Red Cross has confirmed that it had deployed a rescue team on site.

"An unconfirmed number of people are feared trapped in the rubble. Rescue efforts are underway. Updates to follow," the agency disclosed in a statement to the public.

Onlookers at the collapsed building at Blue Estate, Shauri Moyo.

Residents within the neighbourhood rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue those buried under the rubble of the multiple-storey building.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the building's integrity was weakened by the partial demolition.

Locals were asked to steer clear of all sites where the demolitions are ongoing, as they are a potential hazard.

The ongoing demolition had begun following the lapse of a seven-day ultimatum from the government to those living or owning structures next to riparian land.

Nairobi County Commissioner, Were Simuyu, warned that the government would evict residents living along the Nairobi River and River Ngong.

Simuyu had asked the locals to voluntarily vacate the areas earmarked for demolitions and intimated that the government would not compensate those affected unless otherwise.

The decisions are part of a plan to address the perennial flooding that has rocked Nairobi following the onset of the rainy season in Nairobi.