Editor's Review The judge considered Obwaka's age and ruled that he could not be a flight risk.

A court in Nairobi has released embattled Chairperson of the Nairobi Hospital Board, Job Obwaka, and three other directors on a Ksh5 million bond each.

Speaking on Monday, March 16, the presiding judge announced that she had accepted a request for bail by the defence, which was unopposed by the prosecution.

She explained that she had considered Obwaka's age and ruled that he could not be a flight risk. The other three accused were also determined not to be at risk of absconding from the court.

"I have also noted the age of the accused persons, especially Dr Obwaka, and note that these people cannot be at flight risks.

"For those reasons, I have allowed personal bonds of Ksh 5 million each," the judge told the court.

A file image of Nairobi Hospital.



However, Obwaka and his co-accused were told to provide the names of two individuals who would serve as their contact persons.

The judge also warned them that their bonds would be vacated if they failed to adhere to conditions set by the court.

"The accused should attend court without fail when required; failure of which the bond will be cancelled and strict terms imposed," she stated.

The judge announced that the court would go into pre-trial on March 31. and asked the prosecution to furnish the defence with the necessary documents as required in the litigation process.

According to the charge sheet presented in court by Chris Bichange Munga Nyamaratandi and Samson Mbuthia Kinyanjui, they are accused of receiving millions of shillings from an insurance agency contracted by the hospital’s governing association.

On the other hand, Obwaka was charged for failing to lodge the company’s 2022 and 2023 financial statements with the Registrar as required by law.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Hospital has assured patients that the ongoing court processes will not affect the normal running of the medical facility.