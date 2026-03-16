Editor's Review The Nairobi Hospital has issued a public notice assuring patients, staff, and stakeholders that services at the facility remain uninterrupted despite ongoing governance challenges.

The Nairobi Hospital has issued a public notice assuring patients, staff, and stakeholders that services at the facility remain uninterrupted despite ongoing governance challenges.

In a statement on Monday, March 16, Nairobi Hospital Board Chairman Barcley Onyambu assured the public that the institution remains fully operational and accessible to patients seeking treatment.

He confirmed that medical and support teams are continuing to provide services across the facility.

"The Nairobi Hospital wishes to assure all staff, patients and stakeholders that the Hospital remains stable, fully operational, and open to the public as normal. Our clinical and support teams continue to deliver services across all departments, and we remain fully committed to providing quality healthcare to our patients and the wider community," he said.

Onyambu also highlighted the hospital’s governance structure, noting that its operations are guided by established frameworks that have been in place for years.

"For over seven decades now, The Nairobi Hospital has operated under the Articles of Association of the Kenya Hospital Association, which provide the governance framework guiding oversight, accountability and institutional stewardship.

"This framework continues to underpin our commitment to transparency, responsible management and high standards of governance," he added.

The hospital acknowledged that there are ongoing legal proceedings related to governance matters but clarified that the issues are currently under judicial consideration.

"The Hospital is aware of matters currently before the courts concerning governance issues. These matters are part of an ongoing judicial process and are therefore sub judice," Onyambu further said.

Onyambu also clarified the official channels through which communication about the hospital is released, noting that only specific offices are authorized to issue statements on behalf of the institution.

"The Hospital further clarifies that official communication on behalf of The Nairobi Hospital is issued only through the Office of the Chairman of the Board of Management, Dr. Barcley Onyambu or the Office of the Chief Executive Officer, Felix Osano," he concluded.

File image Nairobi Hospital Board Chairman Barcley Onyambu

Meanwhile, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed has admitted that President William Ruto was involved in the Nairobi Hospital saga.

In a statement earlier Monday, he intimated that Ruto was approached by stakeholders and patients, who raised concerns about the running of the hospital.

Mohamed explained that the parties approached him because he is the current patron of the Kenya Hospital Association, a position he has held since 2023.

"It is therefore in both his capacity as Patron of the Association and as President of the Republic of Kenya that President Ruto was briefed and appealed to by concerned stakeholders regarding the situation facing Nairobi Hospital," the statement read in part.

According to Mohamed, some of the concerns raised by the stakeholders include disputes over the KHA membership and board elections, conflict of interest and allegations of mismanagement, leadership challenges and internal wrangles.

The stakeholders also wanted the ineffective dispute resolution and mounting litigation against the hospital to be addressed.

Mohamed explained that the arrests of top hospital members were not a single event but one that came after several processes which followed the law.

"Over the past year, the Chief of Staff Felix Kosgei convened multiple consultative meetings with various stakeholders, including members of the board, doctors and other concerned parties, to facilitate dialogue and encourage resolution of the disputes affecting the institution," he stated.

Mohamed explained that the engagements resulted in the reconstitution of the Board, and a five-point reform agenda was agreed upon.

Part of the agenda was the appointment of an independent audit firm to conduct a forensic audit into financial concerns raised by the stakeholders.

Mohamed revealed that the Attorney General appointed inspectors to investigate the affairs of the KHA, after which a report was placed on her desk.

"The President directed the timely conclusion and implementation of the pending report to safeguard the interests of patients, staff, medical professionals, and employees," he explained.

Mohamed insisted that it was in the national interest that the current governance, financial and operational challenges affecting KHA are resolved through lawful, transparent and sustainable processes.