Editor's Review Nairobi Water has announced the completion of major repair works on a transmission pipeline that had been damaged by recent floods.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced the completion of major repair works on a transmission pipeline that had been damaged by recent floods.

In an update on Monday, March 16, the company said the damaged pipeline along Outering Road had been fully restored, allowing water supply to resume in several affected estates across the city.

"We are pleased to announce that the major transmission pipeline along Outering Road, which was damaged by recent floods, has now been fully repaired and restored," the notice read.

Nairobi Water also indicated that water supply had already resumed in several estates that had experienced disruptions due to the damage.

"Water supply as per our distribution schedule has resumed to all previously affected areas, including Buruburu (Phases 1 & 2), Kariobangi South & North, Dandora, parts of Mathare, and surrounding estates," the notice added.

Nairobi Water further noted that its technical teams were continuing with additional repair works in other areas that are still experiencing supply challenges.

"Our teams have now shifted focus to ongoing repairs on the distribution lines serving Kiambiu and Korogocho. Works are progressing well, and we aim to restore full supply to these areas as soon as possible," the notice concluded.

File image of Nairobi Water repair works

This comes a week after Nairobi Water said the intense rainfall recorded in several parts of the city had caused flooding that interfered with several water pipelines, affecting supply.

"Nairobi Water wishes to notify its customers that the heavy rains from last night and consequent flooding have damaged several water distribution lines, affecting water supply to the following areas," the statement read.

The company explained that the damage had occurred in several distribution lines, including the Outering Road pipeline at the Nairobi River crossing, the Eastleigh to Kiambiu pipeline, the Korogocho to Dandora pipeline, and the Brookeside Drive distribution line along Lower Kabete.

According to the notice, the Outering Road pipeline crossing the Nairobi River had disrupted supply to Buruburu Phase 1 and 2, Kariobangi South and North, Dandora 1, and parts of Mathare 2.

The company further stated that the Eastleigh to Kiambiu pipeline had affected supply in Eastleigh Section 3, Kiambiu, Jerusalem, Uhuru, Jericho, Ofafa, and Harambee estates, while the Korogocho to Dandora pipeline disruption had impacted Korogocho, parts of Dandora 1 and Kariobangi North.

Additionally, damage to the Brookeside Drive distribution line between Lower Kabete and Matundu Close junction had interfered with water supply in Lower Kabete Lane and Lower Kabete Road from the junction of Lower Kabete Lane down to Karuna and Brookeside Drive.

The company said technical teams had already been mobilized to assess the damage and begin repair work in the affected locations.

The utility further indicated that flushing units, mobile workshops and cranes had been deployed to support the repair operations, while teams were also monitoring river crossings to prevent additional damage to the infrastructure.

It also noted that some repair works were ongoing while others would begin immediately after full assessments were completed.

In addition, engineers were working to unclog debris at the Mwagu Intake, which was affecting water treatment operations at the Ngethu Water Treatment Plant.

"Any inconvenience is regretted and we ask for your patience as the team works to restore normal water supply," the statement concluded.