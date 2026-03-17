Editor's Review Merishaw School has issued a statement addressing a video circulating on social media that allegedly shows a bullying incident at the institution.

Merishaw School has issued a statement addressing a video circulating on social media that allegedly shows a bullying incident at the institution.

In the statement on Monday, March 16, the school explained the origin of the video and distanced the current school environment from the incident shown.

"It has come to our attention that an old video is circulating on social media claiming incidents at our school. We want to make it absolutely clear that the video is old and does not reflect the current environment at our school," the statement read.

The school also addressed the disciplinary action that was taken against the students involved at the time of the incident.

"The students involved were fully disciplined and expelled in line with our school policies. Our school does not tolerate bullying in any form; every student is safe, respected, and protected while on campus," the statement added.

Merishaw School further outlined measures it says are in place to safeguard the welfare of its students and prevent similar incidents.

"We have robust measures in place to ensure the well-being and security of all students, including regular staff training, surveillance, and a proactive reporting system," the statement continued.

File image of Merishaw School

The institution concluded by reiterating its commitment to safety, discipline, and maintaining a supportive learning environment.

"We are proud of our school community, our students, and our staff. Safety, discipline, and excellence remain our top priorities. We thank all parents, guardians, and stakeholders for trusting us to provide a safe and nurturing environment," the statement concluded.

This comes days after President William Ruto made a surprise visit to the Kapsabet School for the Deaf following a tragic incident in which a septic tank collapsed, leading to the death of a student and injuries to several others.

He toured the institution alongside Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and Tinderet MP Julius Melly to assess the situation and console the school community after the accident.

According to authorities, one learner was confirmed dead while ten others sustained injuries after they fell into the septic tank within the school compound.

The injured students were rushed to the Kapsabet County Referral Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

During his visit, Ruto expressed sympathy to the school community and acknowledged the challenges the institution faces, pledging government support to help rebuild the school.

"We have had the opportunity to look at your school, and I know you need some support. Because I have come here, I will leave Ksh5 million for reconstruction activities," he said.