Editor's Review President William Ruto has hit back at Rigathi Gachagua after he took a swipe at him over sudden weight loss.

President William Ruto has hit back at Rigathi Gachagua after he took a swipe at him over sudden weight loss.

Speaking on Tuesday, March 17, in Cheptais, Mt Elgon, President Ruto countered the former Deputy President, advising him to go to the gym to stay fit.

The Head of State suggested that Gachagua has a big belly and implied that being unfit causes him to fall asleep during meetings.

“I want to ask these people to go to the gym. Stop eating too much, your stomach will burst. You even fall asleep during meetings,” said Ruto.

The President also slammed the united opposition, saying they are focused on him instead of telling Kenyans their agenda.

File image of President William Ruto.

"You people in the opposition, you claim your only agenda is William Ruto, surely? If you want us to go there, you will regret it, “Ruto stated.

On Monday, March 16, Gachagua trolled President Ruto, claiming that he has lost weight because the opposition was giving him sleepless nights.

The former Deputy President teased that the opposition has managed to get into the President's psyche with the constant criticism of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

"The good thing is that even with all that money, he does not sleep. You can even see how much weight he has lost. He has billions but cannot get rest," Gachagua ridiculed.

The DCP party leader revealed that there are civil servants and public officers who were feeding the opposition with information to aid them with their watchdog role.

"I want to thank civil servants and public officials who are giving us the intel on things to expose; that will annoy him," he stated.

Further, Gachagua confirmed his commitment to making Ruto a one-term president and reassured that the opposition was united to unseat him in the 2027 general election.