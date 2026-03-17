Editor's Review The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has invited aspirants to apply for party nominations ahead of the May by-elections.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has invited aspirants to apply for party nominations ahead of the May by-elections.

In a notice dated Monday, March 16, the party’s National Elections Board (NEB) announced that nominations will be conducted on Saturday, March 28.

"Following the declaration of vacancies in the offices of: Member of the National Assembly for Emurua Dikirr Constituency; Narok County, and Members of the County Assembly for Porro Ward, Samburu West Constituency; Samburu County, and Endo Ward, Marakwet East Constituency; Elgeyo Marakwet County.

"Notice is hereby given that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Nominations shall be held on Saturday March 28, 2026," the notice read in part.

UDA declared that all aspirants must register through its official online platform before being eligible to participate in the nomination exercise.

"Interested candidates are encouraged to apply for nomination by registering through the UDA party portal accessible at www.uda.ke," the notice added.

According to the NEB, the registration window opened on Tuesday, March 17, and will close on Friday, March 20, at 5:00 p.m.

File image of an IEBC official during a past voting exercise

UDA also outlined strict application procedures, noting that registration is mandatory and must be completed before any payment is made.

"All aspirants MUST first register on the UDA Portal. Upon completing the registration process, the system will automatically prompt the aspirant to pay the nomination fee through MPESA STK Push directly from the portal," the notice further read.

In terms of nomination fees, those seeking Member of County Assembly (MCA) positions will pay Ksh50,000 for male candidates, while female, youth, and persons with disabilities (PWDs) will each pay Ksh25,000.

Aspirants for Member of the National Assembly (MP) positions will pay Ksh250,000 for male candidates, with female, youth, and PWD candidates required to pay Ksh125,000.

UDA clarified that all nomination fees are non-refundable and can be paid either via MPESA Paybill number 888092 or through a designated bank account held at Equity Bank.

"Registration is only considered complete after both registration and payment are successfully done through the portal," the notice reiterated.

This comes two days after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced that by-elections will be held in three areas across the country.

In a notice on Sunday, March 15, the commission confirmed that the by-elections are scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

The electoral exercise will include the election of a Member of the National Assembly for Emurua Dikirr Constituency in Narok County.

At the county level, the by-elections will also be conducted in two wards for the position of Member of County Assembly.

These include Porro Ward in Samburu County and Endo Ward in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.