Editor's Review Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket has lost his 13-year-old son, Bill Ballot Kassait.

Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket has lost his 13-year-old son, Bill Ballot Kassait.

The passing away of Kamket’s son was confirmed on Wednesday, March 18, by President William Ruto, who expressed his condolences to the MP and his family.

The Head of State described the loss as deeply painful, noting that the young boy had a bright future ahead of him.

President Ruto also assured the Tiaty lawmaker that he will support him during the difficult time.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Tiaty Member of Parliament Hon. William Kamket and his family following the loss of their beloved son, Bill Ballot Kassait Jnr.

“It is deeply painful to lose a young life filled with promise and potential. We stand with you and support you during this difficult time. Rest in Peace, Bill,” Ruto stated.

File image of MP William Kamket's son Bill Ballot Kassait.

Bill is the son of Kamket and Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait, who is the Tiaty MP’s wife.

This comes weeks after Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) Commissioner Johnstone Muthama and his ex-wife, Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu, lost their son, Moses Muthama.

The development was confirmed by Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua on Thursday, February 5, who conveyed his message of sympathy and solidarity with Kavindu during this difficult time.

In a statement, Wambua said his thoughts and prayers were with Kavindu and her family as they grieve the loss of their son.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Machakos Senator, Hon. Agnes Kavindu Muthama, and her family during this difficult time. I'm deeply sorry to hear about the loss of your son, Moses Muthama. Please receive our sincerest condolences," he stated.

The late Mosses suffered breathing difficulties and was taken to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead as doctors attempted to save his life.