Editor's Review Omanga was received by DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua at the party headquarters.

Former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga on Thursday, March 19, officially joined the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Omanga was received by Party Leader, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, during an event at the party headquarters in Nairobi.

Gachagua stated that Omanga was a leader of high integrity who cared about the livelihood of Nairobi residents. He added that she could not be compromised.

"Does Millicent Omanga look like somebody who can be bought? No one elected under the DCP ticket will be bought after the election," he reiterated.

On her part, the former nominated Senator asked for an apology from the people of Nairobi for supporting President William Ruto, who broke all the promises he made to them.

Former DP Rigathi Gachagua dons a DCP-branded cap on Millicent Omanga as she joins the party on March 19, 2026.



"I am asking for your forgiveness for thinking that the UDA wheelbarrow was going somewhere, but I was wrong. He lied to all of us," she stated.

DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malalah welcomed Omanga to the political outfit, stating that her enrollment with the party increased its support in Nairobi County.

"Today, Omanga has not joined DCP alone, but alongside her supporters from across the 17 constituencies in Nairobi County," Malalah stated.

Gachagua revealed plans to ensure that DCP becomes the majority party in the National Assembly and the Senate after the 2027 General Elections.

He disclosed that his party would field candidates in all elective positions in Nairobi County and the entire country.

Omanga will likely run for the Nairobi County Woman Representative. However, she will have to win the DCP ticket in the party preliminaries.