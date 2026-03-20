Editor's Review The County stated it had boats on standby and listed Kisauni, Jombu and Nyali as flooding hotspots.

The Mombasa County Government on Thursday, March 19, announced the temporary suspension of construction and suspension of activities.

In a public notice issued by County Secretary and Head of Public Service Jeizan Faruk, he stated that the suspension would last for three days.

Faruk explained that the move was part of the county's preparedness and response measures following the heavy rainfall advisory issued by the Kenya Meteorological Department.

"All construction and excavation activities within the County are hereby suspended for a period of three days, effective immediately. A review will be conducted thereafter," the notice read in part.

Faruk revealed the sub-counties in the region that are likely to flood during the peak of the heavy rainfall between March 20 and 23.

A file image of Mombasa County Secretary and Head of Public Service Jeizan Faruk and Governor Abdulswamad Sharif.



"Localised assessments further indicate increased risk of flooding in Jomvu, Kisauni and Nyali Sub-counties," the public notice continued.

He further disclosed that emergency response centres had been set up at Port Reitz, and Utange Hospitals had been set up to respond to flood-related incidents.

In addition, the Momabasa County government stated that it had rescue equipment, including boats pre-positioned to support emergency response operations.

Faruk confirmed partnerships with the Kenya Red Cross, the Kenya Forest Service and the Kenya Wildlife Service for rescue readiness.

The County Secretary revealed collaboration with the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) for urgent clearance and maintenance works along the Mombasa-Malindi Road to enhance drainage and ensure public safety.

Earlier, Kenya Met had warned that heavy rainfall was expected across 46 counties in Kenya. The Weatherman cautioned that there was an increased likelihood of flooding.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen reassured Kenyans that the government was ready to combat floods. Murkomen also asked locals to exercise caution during the period.