Editor's Review Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has stepped in to support the family of a woman who died in a tragic hit-and-run accident in Ruai.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has stepped in to support the family of a woman who died in a tragic hit-and-run accident in Ruai.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 27, Sonko said the victim, 39-year-old Miriam Wangare, was reportedly knocked down by a speeding vehicle at Acacia Estate along Kangundo Road.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving behind a grieving family, including her seven-year-old daughter who is partly physically challenged.

Sonko said the woman’s death had devastated the family and left her young daughter facing an uncertain future.

"Another innocent soul, 7-year-old Baby Angel Nyambura, a PP2 pupil at Blessed Generation School in Ruai who is partly physically challenged, has painfully lost her 39-year-old mother, Miriam Wangare, following a tragic hit-and-run accident at Acacia Estate along Kangundo Road in Ruai after a speeding vehicle knocked her down and fled the scene. She died on the spot," the statement read.

Sonko revealed that the victim’s husband, Patrick Mwangi, sought his assistance after struggling to raise money for the funeral arrangements.

"Yesterday, Angel’s father, Patrick Mwangi, a plumber who survives on casual jobs, came to my office seeking help as he was unable to meet the funeral expenses needed to give his beloved wife a decent send-off," the statement added.

File image of Mike Sonko and the 7-year-old daughter of Miriam Wangare

Sonko further said his team had fully catered for the burial expenses ahead of Wangare’s burial in Ol Kalou on Thursday.

"As usual, we stepped in and cleared all the funeral bills, including the coffin, minibus, and hearse that will transport the body to Ol Kalou on Thursday for burial," the statement further read.

Sonko pledged to work with authorities to ensure the driver behind the fatal crash is identified and brought to justice.

He said preliminary efforts to investigate the accident have already identified potential CCTV footage that could help investigators trace the suspect vehicle.

"I also want to assure Baby Angel and her father that we shall work together with the National Police Service to seek justice for them by tracking down the driver of the speeding vehicle.

"After visiting the accident scene, we established that there are three buildings near the scene fitted with CCTV cameras, and the owners have been very cooperative," the statement concluded.

This comes a day after Sonko announced the arrest of the main suspect linked to the murder of Michael Omworo Ombui, the Mathare father who was stabbed to death while taking his young son to school.

Ombui, popularly remembered as Baby James’ father, was attacked in January 2025, in Mathare Area 4 settlement.

In a statement on Monday, May 25, Sonko revealed that the suspect had been traced and arrested in Migori after months on the run.

"Ali, the main suspect who allegedly brutally stabbed to death the late Michael Omworo Ombui, father to Baby James, in Mathare while taking the child to school, has finally been arrested in Migori where he was hiding," he said.

Sonko said details surrounding the killing deeply affected him, especially claims that the suspect mistreated the child’s lunch after the attack.

"What broke my heart most was learning that after committing the heinous act, he allegedly went ahead and kicked away the lunchbox containing ugali and omena meant for Baby James’ lunch," he added.

Sonko added that the incident motivated him to personally follow up on the matter until the suspects were arrested.

"That level of cruelty deeply touched me and pushed me to personally intervene and closely follow up on the case until justice finally started taking its course," he further said.

The former governor also commended officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Ruaraka for their efforts in pursuing the case.

"I sincerely thank the DCI officers based at Ruaraka for the good job, commitment, and swift action in ensuring all the suspects have now been brought to book," he concluded.