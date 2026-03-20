Editor's Review Britam Holdings PLC has announced the death of its Group Board Chairman, Kuria Muchiru.

Britam Holdings PLC has announced the death of its Group Board Chairman, Kuria Muchiru.

In an announcement on Thursday, March 19, the firm expressed deep sorrow over the loss, noting that Muchiru passed away after a short illness.

"The Britam Board of Directors and Management of Britam Holdings PLC is saddened to announce the passing away of our Group Board Chairman, Mr. Kuria Muchiru, who passed away today, 19th March 2026, after a short illness," the announcement read.

The company went on to convey its sympathies to those close to him, highlighting the impact he had on colleagues and associates during his time in leadership.

"On behalf of the entire Britam family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working with him. May God rest his soul in eternal peace," he added.

File image of Kuria Muchiru

Muchiru studied at the University of Nairobi, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Statistics.

He later qualified as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K), a credential that laid the foundation for his long and successful career in finance and advisory.

Muchiru began his professional journey in 1983 at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he worked for approximately 35 years.

During his time at the firm, he rose through the ranks and took on senior advisory roles, offering guidance to corporations, government entities, and boards.

After leaving PwC, Muchiru transitioned into board-level leadership and corporate oversight.

In 2021, he became the Chairman of Britam Holdings Plc, where he played a key role in guiding the company’s strategic direction and strengthening its governance structures.

Muchiru also served as Chairman of Kenya Wine Agencies Ltd (KWAL) and held several non-executive directorships across various sectors, including finance, hospitality, and investment.

Beyond corporate leadership, he was involved in business ventures in real estate and hospitality.