Editor's Review Governor George Natembeya has announced the completion of the construction of the Trans Nzoia County Assembly building.

Governor George Natembeya has announced the completion of the construction of the Trans Nzoia County Assembly building.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 27, Governor Natembeya said the construction of the facility began in April 2023 and was undertaken by his administration through the Department of Public Service Management (PSM).

The Trans Nzoia Governor described the completion of the assembly block as a major milestone in strengthening governance and institutional capacity within the county.

“I am delighted to announce the successful completion of the new Trans Nzoia County Assembly building, a landmark project that commenced in April 2023 and was undertaken under my leadership through the Department of Public Service Management (PSM).

“This state-of-the-art facility represents a major milestone in strengthening our governance and institutional capacity as a county,” read part of the statement.

File image of the Trans Nzoia County assembly building.

Governor Natembeya noted that the next step will involve equipping the facility to ensure it has a conducive environment for Trans Nzoia Members of the County Assembly to effectively carry out their roles.

“While the construction phase has now been finalized, the next step will involve equipping the building to ensure a dignified, efficient, and conducive working environment for our County Assembly members as they execute their legislative, representation, and oversight responsibilities effectively,” he stated.

Further, Netembeya said the completion of the building reflects his administration’s commitment to prudent resource management and improved service delivery.

“The completion of this project underscores our administration’s unwavering commitment to prudent resource management, institutional development, and service delivery to the people of Trans Nzoia,” Natembeya added.

Speaking in April 2023 during the groundbreaking ceremony of the facility, Governor Natembeya said there were concerns over the persistent challenge of inadequate office space.

The Trans Nzoia county boss pointed out that county departments were scattered in various locations, hindering the timely provision of services to locals.

“We have our county departments scattered across various locations, and it has become increasingly burdensome for members of the public to access the assistance they need because they have to keep shuttling from one location to another,” said Natembeya.

The state-of-the-art project is estimated to have cost Trans Nzoia County KSh500 million.