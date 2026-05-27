May 27, 2026 at 10:22 AM

Editor's Review Evans Kawala, aka Kidero Jasuba, was arrested by detectives from the Operations Support Unit.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday, May 27, confirmed that Jacaranda Bunge la Mwanachi member Evans Onyango Kawala was under police custody.

DCI confirmed that Kawala, who also goes by the alias Kidero Jasuba, was arrested by detectives from the Operations Support Unit (OSU) at Shujaa Mall in Kayole.

The investigative agency did not disclose the police station where he was being held, but revealed that he was arrested because of inflammatory utterances.

"Detectives from the DCI have arrested a suspect linked to inflammatory public utterances that have gone viral across social media platforms, with content deemed highly inciteful and a serious threat to public cohesion and national stability," the statement read in part.

According to the DCI, the suspect was undergoing processing pending his arraignment before a court of law.

A photo of Bunge La Mwanchi member Evans Kawala in police custody.

The agency issued a sound warning to members of the public against making inflammatory remarks and sharing content that incites Kenyans on social media.

"The DCI cautions the public against making public utterances or disseminating content that incites violence, spreads hatred, or undermines peace and national unity.

"Such acts amount to serious offences, and those found culpable will face firm legal action in accordance with the law," the statement continued.

The suspect was captured on camera, claiming that he would have committed unspoken atrocities against President William Ruto if he were the youth who had breached the Presidential security in Kilifi.

DCI's confirmation of Kawala's arrest came hours after Siaya Governor James Orengo alleged that Kawala had been abducted.

Orengo claimed that the suspect had been nabbed for allegedly speaking the truth to power and promised he would actively follow up with the case.

He accused the government of being weak and oppressive by allegedly abducting a man who had criticised the regime.