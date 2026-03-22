Editor's Review Police officers have discovered a suspected mass grave within the Makaburini area in Kericho County.

Police officers have discovered a suspected mass grave within the Makaburini area in Kericho County.

In a police report filed at Kericho Police Station on Saturday, March 21, the discovery was reported by two street boys who work as grave diggers.

Following the report, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), accompanied by officers from the Kericho Police Station, visited the scene and confirmed the presence of a freshly dug grave.

“The scene was visited by the DCIO Kericho, scenes of crime personnel, and police officers from Kericho police station at Makaburini area, map ref YQ 549598, approximately 1.5 km north east of the station. It was established that there was a fresh grave at the said public cemetery,” read part of the report.

The two street boys, aged 26 and 23 years, told investigators that a white Toyota Land Cruiser carrying three individuals arrived at the cemetery on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and the occupants held a prolonged discussion with a caretaker identified as Ezekiel.

File image of a police vehicle.

The following day, on Friday, March 20, 2026, the vehicle returned to the cemetery, and the two casual laborers were hired to dig a large grave.

The duo reported that about 14 bodies, all sealed in body bags, were later dumped into the grave.

“On 20/03/2026 at about 0600 hrs, the same three persons, including the driver, returned aboard a white Land Cruiser. The reportees were engaged to dig a mass grave wherein approximately 14 bodies, some mutilated and all in body bags, were dumped into a single grave,” the report added.

Meanwhile, the National Police Service (NPS) has announced that investigations into the suspect mass grave have begun.

In a statement on Saturday night, the service said some witnesses have already recorded statements, and efforts are underway to locate the person of interest in the matter.

NPS assured the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted and the matter is being held with utmost seriousness.

“The National Police Service assures the public that this matter is being handled with the utmost seriousness and will be conducted professionally and transparently to ascertain the facts surrounding this incident,” NPS stated.

The incident comes three years after mass graves were discovered in the Shakahola forest in Kilifi County.

Over 400 bodies, all linked to controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie, were exhumed from the graves.

Mackenzie and 28 other suspects were arrested by authorities and are being held in police custody.