Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has announced that the flooding situation in Kano Plains, Kisumu County, is more stable than initial assessments suggested.

The Ministry of Interior has announced that the flooding situation in Kano Plains, Kisumu County, is more stable than initial assessments suggested.

In a report on Saturday, March 21, the ministry said the situation at Kano plains still requires continued monitoring.

According to the ministry, large sections of the plains are still submerged, with low-lying homes, farmlands, and key access routes affected by standing water.

“The flooding situation in Kano Plains, while requiring continued monitoring, presents a more measured picture than initial assessments suggested. Significant portions of the plains remain inundated, with low-lying homesteads, farms, and access routes still affected by standing water,” the report read in part.

The report noted that some residents remain displaced and their livelihoods, particularly those of smallholder farmers, are affected by the floods.

File image of floods at Kano Plains in Kisumu County.

The ministry also said public health risks associated with contaminated water remain a concern in Kano Plains.

To mitigate the impact, the ministry said National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) have been deployed to the area to conduct assessments and coordinate relief efforts

“Public health risks associated with contaminated water sources and compromised sanitation remain a concern in these areas, and the presence of National Government Administrative Officers on the ground ensures that affected households are being reached with assessments and relief support where needed,” the ministry stated.

Further, the Ministry of Interior said the situation is showing signs of improvement in some areas of the Kano plains.

“In several areas along the Nyando River banks, residents have independently constructed localised drainage channels to redirect floodwaters and protect their homesteads and farmland. The overall situation, while not without challenges, is stabilising in these areas,” the report added.

Kano Plains is among the several areas affected by flooding following the ongoing rains across the country.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) on March 17 warned that heavy rainfall will persist across six regions this week.

In the weather forecast for March 17, 2026, to March 23, 2026, the department said that rainfall intensity would increase from Thursday, March 19, 2026.

The regions set to experience heavy downpour include: the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the South-eastern Lowlands, and the Coast region.

“Rainfall is expected over the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the South-eastern Lowlands, and the Coast region of Kenya with increased intensity from Thursday. Isolated heavy rainfall events are also likely to occur over parts of these same regions,” the forecast read.