Editor's Review The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has issued demands following the assault and abduction of two journalists in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has issued demands following the assault and abduction of two journalists in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

In a statement on Sunday, March 22, MCK said the journalists involved, George Njoroge of MediaMax Network Ltd and Gilbert Sitati of Kenya Television Network, were targeted after covering a story linked to alleged corruption involving a political figure in the region.

The council stated that the attack represents a grave breach of press freedom protections and reflects a worrying pattern of hostility towards journalists.

"The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) strongly condemns the violent assault, abduction, and harassment of journalists George Njoroge (MediaMax Network Ltd) and Gilbert Sitati (Kenya Television Network) in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

"These acts constitute a direct violation of constitutional provisions and international principles on the protection and promotion of press freedom," the statement read.

MCK explained that the attack was allegedly carried out by known individuals angered by media coverage of corruption claims, noting that the situation escalated dramatically.

"The attack was carried out by known individuals following media coverage of alleged corruption involving a political figure in the county. This included storming a police station, where one of the journalists was assaulted, in a brazen display of the level of impunity against journalists in the country. This incident is not isolated. Kenyan journalists increasingly face threats, harassment, and violence," the statement added.

MCK stressed the need for swift and impartial investigations, pointing out that there is already substantial evidence available which should aid in identifying and prosecuting those responsible.

"MCK calls for urgent, thorough, and impartial investigations into the attacks on the journalists, which have been well documented with available video evidence, so that the perpetrators are held accountable and any officers complicit in the incident, through their failure to protect a citizen in their custody, are brought to justice," the statement continued.

File image Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo

Detailing Njoroge's ordeal, the council described how he was attacked after sharing a news article and later forcibly removed from a police station where he had sought refuge, before being taken to a forest and threatened.

"Mr Njoroge was physically assaulted after sharing a screenshot of a Standard Group news article on WhatsApp - a lawful action. While seeking safety at a police station, he was allegedly forcibly removed by an individual reportedly linked to a local county leader, in the presence of on-duty officers. He was taken to Kitale Forest, subjected to death threats, and only rescued after the incident gained public attention.

"Allowing a journalist to be dragged from police protection without resistance is a grave institutional failure and a source of profound shame to the National Police Service," the statement noted.

MCK also outlined how Gilbert Sitati was assaulted simply for documenting the incident, underscoring the dangers journalists face while carrying out their duties.

"Mr Sitati was assaulted for filming part of the attack. The resulting video, now widely circulated, serves as vital evidence. Documenting matters of public interest is a fundamental journalistic duty, yet he was punished for performing it," the statement explained.

Further concern was raised over what the council described as blatant impunity, with the alleged perpetrator reportedly issuing threats even within police premises.

"When Mr Njoroge returned to record a statement, the alleged perpetrator threatened him openly on police premises, declaring that no action would follow. This brazen impunity highlights the deep-rooted culture of lawlessness surrounding attacks on the media," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after MCK issued a warning to media houses following controversial comments on ugali made during an interview in one of the media houses.

In a statement dated Friday, February 6, MCK urged media houses to check the credentials of individuals invited to make comments on matters of nutrition and dietetics.

This came after a panellist claimed that 'Ugali is the most useless food that is out there' while speaking to Spice FM.

MCK ordered that all media houses that all panellists invited to discuss nutrition should be accredited by the Kenya Nutritionists and Dieticians Institute (KNDI).

"Media enterprises are urged to act with due diligence and consult KNDI on expertise qualifications to ensure the public receives accurate, professional health information, as investigations into this specific case have already commenced under the provisions of Cap 253B," the statement read in part.

"Effective immediately, media enterprises are hereby advised to engage duly registered persons as registered by KNDI on matters of nutrition and dietetics," the Council proclaimed.