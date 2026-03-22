Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in four counties on Monday as part of its maintenance works.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in four counties on Monday, March 23, as part of its maintenance works.

In a notice on Sunday, March 22, the company outlined multiple areas that will experience outages lasting several hours during the day.

In the Nairobi Region, parts of Kajiado County will be affected.

The interruption will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., impacting areas including Loitoktok Town, Amboseli, Ngong Narok, Ilasit, Entarara, Rombo, Njukini, Elerai, Itilal Ichalai, Imbirikani, Simba Cement, Mashuru, Emaroro and nearby customers.

In the Central Rift Region, sections of Bomet County will experience power cuts from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The affected areas include Kimari Tea Factory, Kapset Tea Factory, Tet Tea Factory, Chemalal Tea Factory, Kipsigis Multipurpose Tea Factory, Kapset Market, Kapkilaibei Market, Chebangang Market, Changoi Bungalows and surrounding customers.

In the Mt. Kenya Region, parts of Nyeri County will be without electricity from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The outage will affect Wandumbi Secondary School, Wandumbi Special School, Kamahoru and adjacent areas.

Meanwhile, in Laikipia County, power will be interrupted from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in areas such as Ngobit Market, Withare, Kahuruko, Kona Mbaya, Oltaveta, Kiambiriria, Sirima and nearby customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

This comes a week after Kenya Power issued a notice to customers across the country as it began rolling out a new electricity meter reading system.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 10, Kenya Power said the new technology would modernize how its teams captured meter readings, replacing the traditional manual process.

According to the company, the system worked by scanning the meter display rather than relying on staff to manually input numbers.

"Kenya Power has introduced an Optical Character Recognition (OCR) system for electricity meter reading.

"The OCR system allows our teams to scan meter displays directly, instead of manually typing meter numbers and readings. This improves the accuracy and efficiency of billing, helping ensure customers receive correct bills," the notice read.

Kenya Power noted that some challenges had emerged during the early stages of the nationwide rollout, particularly when meter readers were unable to access meters located inside locked premises or secured boxes.

"As the system is being rolled out across the country, we have noted that locked premises and meter boxes are the main challenge affecting meter reading," the notice added.

Because of this, the company asked customers to cooperate with staff when they visited homes or business premises to take meter readings.

"Customers are therefore kindly requested to allow our staff access to meters within their premises, including opening meter boxes where necessary," the notice continued.

Kenya Power reassured customers about safety and verification procedures when staff visited their premises to take readings.

"For your safety, all Kenya Power staff visiting customer premises will carry official identification cards with their staff number and national ID details. Customers can also verify anyone claiming to be a Kenya Power employee by dialling *977# and selecting the Jua for Sure option," the notice concluded.