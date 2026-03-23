Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a statement on the mysterious disappearance of former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a statement on the mysterious disappearance of former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju.

In a statement on Sunday, March 22, the DCI confirmed that the matter was formally reported and is now being investigated.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into the reported disappearance of Hon. Raphael Tuju following a missing person report lodged at Karen Police Station," the statement read.

DCI further clarified the timeline of events, explaining that Tuju was reported missing by his family on Sunday before his vehicle was later found abandoned under suspicious circumstances in Karen.

"Hon. Tuju was reported missing by his family on Sunday, March 22, 2026. His motor vehicle was discovered abandoned along Miotoni Lane in Karen, with its hazard lights on," the statement added.

The DCI also detailed how the situation came to their attention, noting that a security guard raised the alarm, prompting an immediate police response.

"A security guard from a nearby institution alerted authorities, prompting a swift response by officers from Karen Police Station. The scene was later processed by Crime Scene Investigators and the vehicle towed to Karen Police Station for further forensic examination," the statement continued.

According to the DCI, efforts to establish contact with Tuju have so far failed, with investigators confirming that his phone remains switched off.

"Efforts to reach Hon. Tuju have so far been unsuccessful, as his mobile phone remains switched off. A specialized team has since been deployed to handle the case and is working in coordination with all other relevant government agencies to establish his whereabouts," the statement further read.

File image of Raphael Tuju's abandoned vehicle

The DCI noted that multiple investigative methods are being employed to uncover what may have transpired.

However, the agency also revealed a key challenge in the investigation, noting that attempts to access Tuju’s residence were unsuccessful due to a lack of cooperation from the family.

"The investigating team is also utilizing all available resources and investigative techniques to determine the circumstances surrounding his reported disappearance.

"While progress is being made, the DCI notes that an attempt by investigators to access Mr. Tuju's residence along Mwitu Drive was denied by the family. We urge full cooperation from all parties, including unrestricted access to relevant locations and prompt provision of information, for a swift and thorough resolution," the statement explained.

Tuju had earlier raised concerns about his safety after filing a report at Karen Police Station on Saturday, March 21.

In the report, booked under OB 21/21/03/2026, he indicated that he had been followed the previous day by a white Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series vehicle that did not have number plates.

Later that evening, Tuju was expected to appear on Ramogi FM at around 7 pm, but he never made it on air.

His absence immediately raised concern, especially after efforts to reach him proved unsuccessful.

Family members say Tuju has not been seen since Saturday afternoon, and his mobile phones have remained switched off since then.

The situation escalated further on Sunday, March 22, when his son, Mano Tuju, received a call from the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Karen Police Station while attending church.

The OCS informed him that Tuju’s car had been found abandoned along Miotoni Lane in Karen, Nairobi, a discovery that deepened fears over his whereabouts.

Police later assisted the family in towing the vehicle to the station for further investigations.

Following the discovery, the family filed a missing person report at Karen Police Station on Sunday, which was recorded under OB 17/22/03/2026.