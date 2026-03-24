Editor's Review As the March admission date draws closer, the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has issued a notice to students and parents, outlining information ahead of the upcoming intake.

As the March admission date draws closer, the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has issued a notice to students and parents, outlining information ahead of the upcoming intake.

In an update on Tuesday, March 24, KMTC noted that it continues to play a critical role in training skilled health professionals, supported by its wide network of campuses across the country.

The institution noted that students joining the college will benefit from modern training facilities, experienced instructors, and practical exposure in real healthcare settings.

"At KMTC, we are shaping the future of healthcare by equipping our graduates with the skills, values, and professionalism needed to serve with excellence both locally and globally," KMTC CEO Kelly Oluoch said.

The college further informed students that reporting day will involve a structured admission process, including document verification, fee payment, and registration.

It assured that staff across all campuses will be available to guide new students through each stage to ensure a smooth admission experience.

Parents and guardians were also addressed in the notice, with KMTC emphasizing its commitment to providing a safe, accountable, and supportive learning environment for all students.

At the same time, the institution cautioned the public to remain vigilant against fraudsters who often take advantage of admission periods.

KMTC noted that all admissions and official procedures are conducted strictly through authorized channels, warning that no individual has the capacity to influence placement or offer services in exchange for money.

Additionally, the college noted that the March intake presents opportunities for collaboration with partners and stakeholders in areas such as training, research, and service delivery, as it continues to align its programmes with national and global healthcare priorities.

File image of KMTC CEO Kelly Oluoch

This comes weeks after KMTC issued a warning to prospective students over the circulation of fraudulent admission information on social media.

In a statement on Monday, March 9, the institution said an image circulating online claiming to show KMTC admission details is fake and misleading.

According to the college, fraudsters are using the fake document together with unofficial WhatsApp numbers to trick applicants into sending money in exchange for purported admission letters.

KMTC noted that it does not process admissions through WhatsApp, Gmail, or any unofficial communication channels.

The college urged applicants to remain vigilant and rely only on official government systems when applying or making payments related to admissions.

KMTC clarified that all applications must be submitted through the official portal managed by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS).

The college noted that the application window for the March 2026 intake will close on March 13, 2026.

Prospective students are required to log into the KUCCPS student portal to submit their applications.

Those experiencing difficulties with the process have been advised to visit any KMTC campus across the country where staff are available to provide assistance.

The institution also reminded applicants that all payments related to KMTC must be made digitally through the government’s eCitizen system using the Jiunge platform.

Under the process, applicants are required to first register on the Jiunge platform via its website or mobile app.

After creating an account, they must search for KMTC, enter their student registration number, and select the relevant fee type before completing the payment via M-Pesa.

Once the transaction is confirmed by entering the M-Pesa PIN, applicants can download their official payment receipt directly from the portal.

KMTC confirmed that cash payments are not accepted, warning that any individual asking for money outside the official digital system is likely a scammer.