Editor's Review Ruto revealed the agreement shortly after Orengo's speech during the tour.

President William Ruto on Tuesday, March 24, revealed that he and Siaya Governor James Orengo had agreed to work together despite their political differences.

Speaking in Siaya, Ruto, who was with Orengo during the groundbreaking ceremony of Isenge Pier, stated that the temporary ceasefire would open doors for development.

He explained that despite Orengo belonging to the 'Wantam' brigade, the final decision lay with the voters.

"Listen. We have agreed with James Orengo that we serve the people first. 'Wantam' or 'Tutam' will be decided by Kenyans, but for now, we will work together," the President stated.

On his part, Orengo made it clear to the president that he was reading from a different political book. Nonetheless, he officially welcomed Ruto to the County.

President William Ruto and Governor James Orengo in Siaya County on March 24, 2026.



"We have welcomed you as the President of Kenya to Siaya County. I have my own politics, but I request that you keep coming back to Siaya," the Governor stated.

His address during the launch was short as the crowd started becoming hostile to him, chanting 'Ruto' and 'Tutam'.

Earlier, Ruto had declared that he was neither intimidated by those in the United Opposition nor those pushing for 'Wantam'. He vowed to wipe the floor with them at the ballot.

Ruto was flanked by Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Treasury CS John Mbadi, and local Members of Parliament during the tour.

This was the first time that the Head of State and the Siaya County Chief attended an event together after Orengo claimed that his aides had been arrested ahead of the Nyanza Tour.

The Governor has been adamant about Ruto's exit from State House and had even declared that 2027 was to far for that to happen.

He had previously accused Ruto of being a kleptomaniac and stated that his recent attacks on the United Opposition leaders were grounds for his impeachment.