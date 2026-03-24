Editor's Review Kenya has been handed an opportunity on the global football stage after being selected to host matches in the upcoming FIFA Women’s Series.

Kenya has been handed an opportunity on the global football stage after being selected to host matches in the upcoming FIFA Women’s Series.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 24, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya pointed to Kenya’s steady progress in sports infrastructure and governance as key factors behind the selection.

He noted that the recognition reflects years of deliberate investment and institutional strengthening within the sports sector.

"Kenya has been selected to host the 2026 FIFA Women’s Series Matches, marking a historic milestone as our country prepares to host a FIFA global football event for the very first time.

"Kenya’s growing stature underpinned by our continued investment in sports infrastructure, strengthened governance frameworks has affirmed Kenya’s proven capability to successfully organize and deliver world-class sporting events," the statement read.

Beyond the hosting duties, Mvurya said Kenya will also feature on the pitch, having been included among nations participating in another major FIFA initiative.

"In addition, Kenya has been selected among 48 national teams to participate in the FIFA International Friendly Series," the statement added.

For the women’s team, Harambee Starlets, Mvurya noted that the tournament presents a chance to compete against strong international opposition on home soil.

"For the Women’s Series, our Harambee Starlets will proudly fly the Kenyan flag as they take on India, Australia, and Malawi. The Matches are slated for 11th and 13th April 2026 at the Nyayo National Stadium," the statement continued.

Meanwhile, Mvurya stated that the men’s national team, Harambee Stars, has already embarked on its campaign in the international friendly series, with fixtures lined up in Rwanda.

"For the Men’s Series, Harambee Stars, have departed for Kigali, Rwanda. They will face Estonia in their opening fixture on Friday, 27th March, before taking on either Grenada or Rwanda in the final match scheduled for Monday, 30th March," the statement further read.

Mvurya expressed confidence in both teams, noting that the matches will play a crucial role in building form and cohesion ahead of major continental assignments, including the upcoming AFCON 2027.

"I am confident that our National Teams will rise to the occasion and make Kenya proud. These matches will be critical in sharpening the teams’ cohesion, building match fitness, and preparing for upcoming continental assignments and AFCON 2027," the statement noted.

File image of Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya

Mvurya also urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers to support the teams during the home fixtures, emphasizing the importance of fan support in showcasing the country’s unity and passion.

"I call upon all Kenyans to rally behind this historic moment. Let us turn up in large numbers at the Nyayo Stadium to support our teams and once again demonstrate to the world the true spirit of Kenya, our passion, our unity, and our unmatched hospitality," the statement concluded.

This comes months after the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) confirmed that FIFA lifted the financial sanction that had resulted in the suspension of development funding under the FIFA Forward Programme.

In a statement on Monday, December 15, 2025, FKF said the decision follows a positive review by FIFA’s Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee (GACC) after assessing FKF’s progress following a central audit review.

However, according to the federation, it will remain under a monthly reporting framework until at least March 2026.

FKF said the decision was communicated through a formal letter from FIFA dated Monday, December 15, after the GACC reviewed the federation’s compliance status at its meeting held Monday, December 8.

"The FIFA administration would like to thank you for your cooperation during the concluded 2024 central audit review process. Pursuant to article 15 of the FIFA Forward Development Programme Regulations, the FIFA Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee (GACC) assessed the progress made by your Member Association since the last year and the reported results of your Member Association (MA) at its most recent meeting of December 8, 2025," FIFA said in a letter to FKF.

FIFA noted that FKF had taken positive steps in implementing the agreed action plan and recorded improved audit results, which informed the committee’s decision.

"In light of the positive steps made by the Football Kenya Federation regarding the implementation of the action plan and the improved results of the 2024 central audit review, we hereby confirm that your case was positively reviewed by the GACC during their meeting," FIFA added.

Following the new development, FIFA confirmed that development funding would now resume, while stressing the need for continued reforms and close monitoring of fund usage.

"The Governance Audit and Compliance Committee has decided that the standard release of development funding under the Forward Programme is to be resumed with immediate effect. In light of this decision, FIFA strongly encourages you to continue to implement the requisite identified actions to improve the standards of financial management and governance within your association.

"In agreement with the GACC kindly bear in mind that the monthly reporting mechanism on the use of the FIFA FORWARD funds will remain at least until the next GACC meeting in March 2026," FIFA further said.

FKF President Hussein Mohammed welcomed the decision, terming it a major milestone in the federation’s reform agenda and efforts to restore confidence in Kenyan football.

"This decision by FIFA is a strong vote of confidence in the direction we are taking as a Federation. Step by step, we are fixing Kenyan football by strengthening governance, improving financial management, and restoring credibility at all levels," he said.

Mohammed said the outcome was the result of collective effort and reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

"This outcome has been achieved through hard work, discipline, and collective responsibility by the FKF leadership and secretariat. We remain fully committed to meeting all FIFA requirements and ensuring that these resources are used transparently and solely for the development of football in Kenya," he added.

FIFA further assured FKF of continued support as it implements reforms in governance and financial management.

"The FIFA Member Associations Division remain at your disposal should you have any queries or feedback on the above. Furthermore, should you require any support in the continued process of implementing reform and changes in the area of financial management and governance, the MA Services - Financial Governance Team is at hand to provide this support," FIFA said.