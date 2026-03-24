Editor's Review MCK accused Standard Media Group of yellow journalism over sensationalised headlines.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) on Tuesday, March 24, expressed concerns about the sensational headlines by the Standard Group.

In a statement issued by MCK Chief Executive Officer, David Omwoyo, noted the persistent pattern of sensationalism and publication of unverified news by Standard Group.

The Council particularly worried about the 'Abducted' headline, following the disappearance of former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju.

Omwoyo claimed that the Standard had presented the information on an alleged factual basis and official verification, only for Tuju to come out and dispute that he had been kidnapped.

"This alarming report was published despite Mr Tuju subsequently re-emerging at his residence, safe and unharmed.

A file image of the Standard Media Group headquarters.



"Such high-stakes misinformation is not only irresponsible but poses a direct threat to national stability and to the personal safety of the individuals concerned," the statement read in part.

MCK stated that the editorial publication trying to explain the misreporting was an admission of guilt. The Council wondered why the media house had not issued a retraction or apology.

In addition, Omwoyo revealed that the 'Abducted' headline was not a unique case and was part of a troubling pattern of publishing unverified claims.

"It reflects a troubling pattern of yellow journalism in which the Standard Group has consistently prioritised provocative, unverified claims over factual accuracy," the statement continued.

The Mombasa Road-based media agency was accused of repeatedly using banner headlines to drive a narrative without affording the right of reply - a blatant violation of the Code of Conduct for Media Practice (2025).

Consequently, MCK reminded the Standard Group that sensationalism through clickbait headlines was unsustainable and eroded public trust.

"Once a news organisation loses its credibility, its commercial and social viability is permanently compromised," Omwoyo wrote.

The CEO further condemned the attacks on MCK after the media house tried to portray it as "compromised" for enforcing professional standards.

He opined that attacking the regulator when reminded to uphold the law weakens the entire industry by suggesting that the media is above accountability.

MCK explained that accountability is not censorship, stating that professionalism is the greatest safeguard of a free press.

The Standard Media Group has been asked to verify news before publishing and align its operations with the Code of Conduct for Media Practice (2025).

This is not the first time the media giant has come under scrutiny over its headlines.

Several politicians, including President William Ruto and his Cabinet Secretaries, have come out to dispute multiple headlines.

Pro-government politicians have also accused the media house of being biased against Ruto's administration.