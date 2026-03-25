Editor's Review The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana has revealed that only 250,391 Kenyans have registered as new voters so far.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana has revealed that only 250,391 Kenyans have registered as new voters so far.

Speaking on Tuesday, March 24, Mukhwana noted that the majority of the new registered voters are mostly in Urban and peri-urban areas.

The IEBC Commissioners named Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Nakuru, and Mombasa as the leading counties in new voter registrations.

“As of today, we have registered 250,391 new voters. The new enrollments are principally in the urban areas and the peri-urban areas; Nairobi is leading, followed by Kiambu, Machakos, Nakuru, and Mombasa,” said Mukhwana.

The IEBC commissioner pointed out that voter registration is lowest in Isiolo, Mandera, and Tana River counties.

File image of a voter registration process.

Mukhwana attributed the low registrations to the population density and migration patterns of the residents in the three counties.

“Regrettably, the arid areas continue to perform dismally; Isiolo, Mandera, and Tana River are almost stagnant, and that is because of the lower population density and the migration patterns,” he stated.

Mukhwana also highlighted that youth engagement in the registration still remains in the ongoing mass voter registration.

The IEBC commissioner observed that the overall percentage of youth stands at 32.65 percent of the newly registered voters.

“Youth engagement as of today remains low, but the overall percentage of the youth 35 and below stands at 32.65% of this new registration. 18-20-year-olds are the worst hit. We only have 67,808. There is low motivation or awareness, which means we need to have civic education,” Mukhwana added.

This comes as the young people are mobilizing themselves under the Niko Kadi campaign to register themselves as voters.

The campaign leverages social media, with participants documenting their registration process and sharing it online.

IEBC launched the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Eligible Kenyans can visit their constituency offices to register as new voters or transfer their current registration to another electoral area.

They may also update or correct their voter details, as well as verify their registration status.

The electoral body is targeting to register 6.8 million new voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.