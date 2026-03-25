Editor's Review The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a planned 36-hour maintenance on the Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS).

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a planned 36-hour maintenance on the Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS).

In a notice on Tuesday, March 24, KRA said the system maintenance will run from Saturday, April 4, at 6:00 PM to Monday, April 6, at 6:00 AM.

According to the authority, the exercise will affect services relied on by importers, exporters, clearing agents, and other stakeholders in the logistics chain.

“Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) wishes to inform Partner Government Agencies, Importers, Exporters, Clearing Agents, Shipping Lines, and the public of a scheduled maintenance of the Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS),” read part of the notice.

The taxman said the maintenance is aimed at improving system performance, enhancing stability and reliability, and strengthening security.

File image of KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga.

It is also expected to deliver a smoother user experience and reduce customer complaints.

To minimize operational disruptions, KRA advised stakeholders to submit urgent declarations, complete payments, and clear cargo before the scheduled downtime.

The authority also urged the stakeholders to prioritize clearance of perishable and time-sensitive consignments in advance.

“KRA regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the cooperation of all stakeholders as we continue to improve service delivery,” KRA added.

The planned maintenance comes weeks after KRA carried out a similar exercise on the iCMS system.

The authority conducted the exercise from Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 6:00 PM to Monday, February 9, 2026, at 6:00 AM.

In a notice, KRA said the maintenance was aimed at improving system performance, transaction processing, and user experience for all customs operations.

“We wish to inform Partner Government Agencies, Importers, Exporters, Clearing Agents, Shipping lines, and the general public of scheduled major maintenance for the Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) to enhance performance starting on Saturday, 7th February, 2026, from 1800hrs to Monday, 9th February, 2026, 0600Hrs (36 hours).

“This enhancement will deliver improved transaction processing, improved system response times, and a more reliable user experience for all customs operations,” KRA stated.