Editor's Review The Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) has issued a 21-day notice over 47 unclaimed bodies lying at its mortuary.

The Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) has issued a 21-day notice over 47 unclaimed bodies lying at its mortuary.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 25, the hospital said the bodies include 32 male adults, among them two children, one aged two years, 13 foetuses, one female adult, and one unidentified skull.

"The bodies have remained unclaimed for more than three (3) months and are therefore due for disposal in accordance with public health regulations," the statement read.

The hospital went on to outline where most of the bodies were recovered from across the county and its environs.

"Records indicate that the deceased were recovered from various locations across Kisumu County and its environs, including JOOTRH (Casualty, Newborn Unit, Ward 3A and Ward 7), Kisumu Stadium, Otonglo Village, Daraja Mbili, World Vision area, Kisumu Bus Terminus, Coptic, Nyalenda (including roadside), Holo, Nyawita (dumpsite), Kanyakwar, Usoma, Kibos (including Kibos Farm, Irrigation area, and Kibos River), Carwash, Kapuonja, Kasawino, Usoma, CBD, Obunga, Arina, Manyatta and Lolwe, among others," the statement added.

The hospital also explained the varying circumstances surrounding the deaths of the deceased individuals.

"The nature of death varies and includes sudden deaths, drowning incidents, mob injustice, accidents, including hit-and-run cases, abortions (in the case of foetuses) and cases where the cause of death remains unknown or not provided," the statement continued.

Providing details on reporting procedures, the hospital indicated that some of the cases had been documented through police stations while others lacked official records.

"Some cases were reported through police stations such as Kisumu Central, Kondele, Obunga, Kasagam, Bondo DCI, Migosi/Gita, Maseno and Kogony, while others have no recorded police details," the statement further read.

File image of JOOTRH mortuary

The hospital urged members of the public with missing relatives to visit the mortuary within the specified timeframe to assist in identification.

"Members of the public who may have missing relatives or loved ones are urged to visit the JOOTRH mortuary to assist in identification within twenty-one (21) days, from 30th March 2026 to 24th April 2026, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m," the statement noted.

JOOTRH warned of the consequences should the bodies remain unclaimed after the deadline.

"Failure to claim the bodies within the stipulated period will necessitate their disposal in accordance with public health regulations. JOOTRH appeals for cooperation from the public to ensure that families are given an opportunity to identify and accord their loved ones a dignified send-off," the statement concluded.

This comes barely a day after Kenyatta National Hospital announced that it is holding hundreds of unclaimed bodies at its mortuary, urging members of the public to come forward and identify their loved ones within a week.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 24, the hospital revealed that a total of 480 bodies remain unclaimed at its Farewell Home, prompting plans for legal disposal should no claims be made within the given timeframe.

The hospital stated that among the unclaimed bodies are both adults and children, with records indicating that 102 are adults while 378 are children.

"Kenyatta National Hospital is in possession of a number of unclaimed bodies at its Farewell Home. Interested members of the public are therefore requested to identify and collect the bodies within 7 days, failure to which the hospital will seek authority from the courts to dispose of them," the notice read.

According to the Public Health Act Cap 242, no body should be kept in a public mortuary for more than ten days.

If the body remains unclaimed beyond this period, a daily penalty fee may be charged for each additional day it stays in the facility.

However, the law allows for exceptions in cases where delays are caused by legal or administrative reasons.

In such situations, the next of kin is required to notify the Medical Officer of Health in writing within the initial ten-day period, after which a formal decision is issued regarding continued preservation.

Failure to comply with these regulations constitutes an offence under the law, punishable by a fine, imprisonment, or both.

In practice, when bodies remain unclaimed after the stipulated period, hospitals typically issue public notices and, upon expiry of the notice, seek court authorization to dispose of the bodies.