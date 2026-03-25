Editor's Review IEBC has announced a Ksh1 billion budget for the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise ahead of its nationwide rollout.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced a Ksh1 billion budget for the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise ahead of its nationwide rollout.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, March 25, IEBC Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana said the funds will support a 30-day mass registration drive targeting eligible voters across the country.

"The budget for Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) is about Ksh1 billion. It is a huge one and that is why we are telling Kenyans, to come out and register. We are going to be out in the field for 30 days including commissioners," he said.

Mukhwana outlined the commission’s level of preparedness, noting that adequate personnel have been put in place to ensure a smooth and inclusive registration process.

"We have prepared adequately and have enough personnel to allow for seamless voter registration. We shall also have door to door and segmented strategies to reach as many people as possible," he added.

Mukhwana also clarified the procedure for voters seeking to transfer their polling stations, noting the need for in-person verification to prevent irregularities.

"For those who want to transfer their voting station, you need to go to the constituency where you wish to vote from. It is required that the registration officer receives your application in person and have your biometrics done in his presence. This is to curb fraudulent and mass voter transfers," he further said.

File image of IEBC Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana

Elsewhere, Mukhwana revealed that only 250,391 Kenyans have registered as new voters so far, noting that the majority of the new registered voters are mostly in Urban and peri-urban areas.

He named Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Nakuru, and Mombasa as the leading counties in new voter registrations.

"As of today, we have registered 250,391 new voters. The new enrollments are principally in the urban areas and the peri-urban areas; Nairobi is leading, followed by Kiambu, Machakos, Nakuru, and Mombasa," he stated.

Mukhwana pointed out that voter registration is lowest in Isiolo, Mandera, and Tana River counties.

He attributed the low registrations to the population density and migration patterns of the residents in the three counties.

"Regrettably, the arid areas continue to perform dismally; Isiolo, Mandera, and Tana River are almost stagnant, and that is because of the lower population density and the migration patterns," he stated.

Mukhwana also highlighted that youth engagement in the registration still remains in the ongoing mass voter registration.

The IEBC commissioner observed that the overall percentage of youth stands at 32.65 percent of the newly registered voters.

"Youth engagement as of today remains low, but the overall percentage of the youth 35 and below stands at 32.65% of this new registration. 18-20-year-olds are the worst hit. We only have 67,808. There is low motivation or awareness, which means we need to have civic education," he added.