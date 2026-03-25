Editor's Review Parts of Mombasa County will experience temporary water supply disruptions following a scheduled shutdown of a transmission line.

Parts of Mombasa County will experience temporary water supply disruptions following a scheduled shutdown of a transmission line.

In a notice shared on Wednesday, March 25, the Mombasa Water Supply and Sanitation Company (MOWASSCO) said the disruption will affect areas within the West Mainland region due to ongoing repair works.

The company explained that the interruption will affect Magongo, Wayani, National Housing, Chaani, Kenya Pipeline Company, Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited, KenGen and Changamwe.

"We would like to inform our esteemed customers in West Mainland region, including Magongo, Wayani, National Housing, Chaani, Kenya Pipeline Company, Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited, KenGen and Changamwe; that our scheduled water supply will be interrupted due to a temporary closure of the main transmission pipeline to these areas- the Mzima southern line," the notice read.

The company explained that the shutdown has been necessitated by a pipe burst that requires urgent repair.

"The closure is to facilitate repair works of a pipe burst within Awale Transporters Limited, being undertaken by our technical team," the notice added.

File image of MOWASSCO staff at work

Mombasa Water appealed to customers to remain patient as the repairs are carried out, assuring them that normal supply will resume immediately after the works are completed.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding, and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused.

"Normal water supply, as per our distribution programme, shall be restored forthwith at the completion of the repair works," the notice concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes days after the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company announced the completion of major repair works on a transmission pipeline that had been damaged by recent floods.

In an update on Monday, March 16, the company said the damaged pipeline along Outering Road had been fully restored, allowing water supply to resume in several affected estates across the city.

"We are pleased to announce that the major transmission pipeline along Outering Road, which was damaged by recent floods, has now been fully repaired and restored," the notice read.

Nairobi Water also indicated that water supply had already resumed in several estates that had experienced disruptions due to the damage.

"Water supply as per our distribution schedule has resumed to all previously affected areas, including Buruburu (Phases 1 & 2), Kariobangi South & North, Dandora, parts of Mathare, and surrounding estates," the notice added.

Nairobi Water further noted that its technical teams were continuing with additional repair works in other areas that are still experiencing supply challenges.

"Our teams have now shifted focus to ongoing repairs on the distribution lines serving Kiambiu and Korogocho. Works are progressing well, and we aim to restore full supply to these areas as soon as possible," the notice concluded.