Editor's Review A diplomatic row has emerged between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following an incident involving their delegations at a hotel in Washington DC.

A diplomatic row has emerged between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following an incident involving their delegations at a hotel in Washington DC.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 25, the Rwanda Embassy in the United States dismissed claims made by DRC officials and insisted that the situation was misrepresented.

The embassy maintained that the encounter was minor and resolved without escalation, despite what it described as inappropriate conduct by members of the DRC delegation.

"An unarmed member of the security detail of a Rwandan VIP staying in a Washington DC hotel inadvertently encountered security agents of a DRC delegation in a hotel hallway accessible to all guests. Both delegations were staying at the same hotel," the statement read.

According to the embassy, tensions briefly rose when the Rwandan security officer was obstructed by DRC agents, an action the embassy criticized as unjustified.

"The Rwandan detail member was briefly restrained from accessing the elevator by the DRC security agents, which was inappropriate and wrong behavior in a common area, but the matter was eventually resolved without further escalation," the statement added.

Following the encounter, the Rwandan delegation opted to relocate to a different hotel.

However, the embassy alleged that their departure was marred by further disturbances involving unidentified individuals.

"Following this incident, the Rwandan party made a decision to change hotels, but were harassed and filmed by unknown persons as they checked out and departed.

"Despite this provocation, the Rwandan team was restrained and professional at all times, and carefully avoided any confrontation," the statement further read.

File image of Rwandan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States Mathilde Mukantabana

The embassy also took issue with remarks made by the DRC’s Minister of Information, accusing the official of spreading falsehoods about the incident.

"There has been gross misrepresentation of what transpired, including blatant dishonesty by the DRC Minister of Information in a press conference last night. These contemptible lies should be disregarded and condemned," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after the United States announced visa restrictions targeting several senior Rwandan officials over their alleged role in fueling instability in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a statement on Friday, March 6, the United States Department of State said the measures are linked to continued support for the M23 rebel group and violations of the Washington Accords aimed at restoring stability in the Great Lakes region.

"The Department of State will impose visa restrictions on several senior Rwandan officials for fueling instability in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"By continuing to support M23 and violating the Washington Accords, these individuals are driving violence and undermining the stability of the entire Great Lakes Region," the statement read.

The US also urged all parties involved in the Washington Accords to honour their commitments in order to restore peace in the region.

"The United States expects all parties to the Washington Accords to fully implement their commitments, including by the DRC immediately neutralizing the FDLR armed group and its associated groups and Rwanda withdrawing its troops and military equipment from the DRC," the statement added.

The Department further warned that individuals found responsible for undermining peace efforts could face further consequences.

"Only then will the immense economic potential of the Great Lakes region be realized. Individuals believed to be responsible for, complicit in, or directly or indirectly engaged in undermining or impeding a sustainable peace in the Great Lakes region will face consequences," the statement concluded.